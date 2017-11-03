Maui County’s largest products show, the annual Made in Maui County Festival kicks off today (Friday, Nov. 3) with an Exclusive Shopping Day, ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday, Nov. 4) Big Festival Day.

Now in its fourth year, this popular event features over 140 vendors offering a wide variety of made in Maui County products, including foods, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, gifts, collectibles and more all in one location – the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Last year the event drew more than 11,000 guests and generated over $500,000 in product sales. In order to be eligible for consideration, a vendor must be based in Maui County, and products must be made, manufactured, grown or created in Maui County with a minimum 51% Made in Hawaii product valuation.

“Exclusive Shopping Day”: Friday, Nov. 3, 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Those who want to be first through the gate and who appreciate a leisurely shopping experience will enjoy an “Exclusive Shopping Day” on Friday, Nov. 3 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Festivities include the opening ceremonies and complimentary pūpū at 4 p.m. Food will also be available for purchase from 4 food trucks up to 5:30 p.m. Attendees will also receive a free Festival tote bag and have the opportunity to win a “Grand Wailea Resort getaway” (must be present to win). Tickets ($35 per person, children 12 and under are free) will be available via the MACC Box Office: (808) 242-SHOW (7469) or MauiArts.org.

“Big Festival Day”: Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the “Big Festival Day” will be open from 8 am to 4:30 p.m. Public admission is $5 (purchase that day only at MACC Box Office), children 12 and under are free. Saturday’s festivities will include product demonstrations, a fashion show, 12 food trucks, and prize drawings. The first 2,000 attendees will receive a free Festival tote bag. Complimentary shuttles will be available to/from War Memorial Gym and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Free parking will also be available at the UH Maui College’s grass parking lot.

The Festival is presented by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.