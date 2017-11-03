The Piʻilani Highway in East Maui near Kālepa is now re-opened following a landslide that closed the roadway during heavy rains last week.

The storm caused a widespread power outage affecting 66,500 customers, and resulted in flooding along roadways as well as closures and cancellations of various activities throughout the county.

The Maui department of Public Works re-opened the road at Kālepa on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, following repairs. During the closure, county officials had expressed concerns amid reports that tourists and residents had been moving the countys’ “Road Closed” signs in order to pass through the area.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution.