Officials with Maui County announced that several community pools will be closed to the public on Nov. 7, while pool staff undergoes Lifeguard training.

· The Lahaina Aquatics Center at 245 Shaw Street, Lahaina

· Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool at 700 Halia Nakoa Street, Wailuku

· Kokua Pool at 275 Uhu Street, Kahului

· New Wailuku Pool at Pakahi Street, Wailuku

Pools will reopen with regular schedules on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.

For more information contact the Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics office, at 270-6137.