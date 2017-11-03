Several parks permit offices will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 7, while staff undergo training and implementation of new procedures.

The permit offices will be closed at the following locations: Central Maui Permit Office (War Memorial Gym Complex); Molokaʻi Permit Office (Mitchell Pauole Center); South Maui Permit Office (Kīhei Community Center); East Maui Permit Office (Eddie Tam Complex); and West Maui Permit Office (Lahaina Civic Center).

For more information on the closures, call the Department of Parks & Recreation, Permits and Enforcement Section, at 270-7389.

For general Parks information, click here.