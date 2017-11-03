Zero arrests were made this Halloween on Front Street. Maui Police say about 20,000 residents and visitors were in attendance for this year’s Halloween event in Lāhainā. Last year there were no arrests either, but three traffic citations were issued.

A fatal motor vehicle collision in Waiehu claimed the life of a 34-year-old Wailuku man. The accident occurred on Waiehu Beach Road west of Keali‘i Drive around 3:23 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Police say the operator of the vehicle, identified as 34-year-old John Anken, veered off the roadway and onto the makai shoulder, colliding into a metal light pole. Anken’s vehicle continued to travel down the shoulder when it struck a rock wall. Anken was taken to Maui Memorial in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. This is Maui County’s 14th traffic fatality this year, compared to 19 this time last year.

Maui Health System will no longer collect additional fees for private postpartum rooms at Maui Memorial. In July, Maui Now reported a 350% rate hike that was implemented on July 1, with rates going from $150 to $672.

Emergency crews pulled two unresponsive visitors from the ocean in two separate snorkeling incidents on October 31. The first incident occurred at Kapalua Pay around 8:25 a.m. when bystanders pulled a 76-year old New Jersey man to shore and conducted CPR until he was able to breathe on his own. The man was transported to Maui Memorial in critical condition. The second incident occurred at Mākena Landing around 4 p.m. A 55-year-old British Columbia man was pulled from shore by bystanders. The man had no pulse and was also transported to Maui Memorial in critical condition.

Maui’s own Ian Walsh and Paige Alms won the World Surf League’s Big Wave Tour Pe‘ahi Challenge over the weekend in 30 to 40-foot conditions. Walsh finished his final heat with a total of 21.67 points, defeating two-time defending champ Billy Kemper. Maui Now’s Malika Dudley will have an exclusive interview with the winners.

A photographer captured a rare sighting of a whale shark near Molokini this week. The photographer said the whale shark was about 20 to 25 feet. It’s the photographer’s second sighting of a whale shark there this year. See the spectacular footage here.

The 4th annual Made in Maui County Festival kicks off Friday, November 3. More than 140 Maui County vendors will be on hand selling a variety of arts, crafts, jewelry, fashion, gifts, furniture and of course food. The big festival day will take place on Saturday; find out more information on tickets and vendors by clicking here.

