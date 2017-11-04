The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui is holding another television and computer e-cycling event on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Rotary club will pick up unwanted electronic equipment for a small donation, while giving Upcountry residents the opportunity to support the organization’s scholarships and leadership training for Maui students, and other community projects.

Upcountry Rotarians, with the cooperation of the Maui County Electronics Recycling Program, will pick up equipment and deliver it to Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store Warehouse in Wailuku for refurbishment or recycling. If a computer is refurbished, the hard drive is wiped clean.

The club requests a donation of $5 each for small boxes of accessories and small items such as keyboards, speakers, laptops and small TVs up to 19 inches.

The club will accept $10 for medium-sized boxes of accessories and medium-sized items such as monitors, computers, and TVs up to 25 inches.

Larger equipment, such as TVs 26 inches or larger, will cost $15 to $20 per item for pickup.

Recyclables include items with electronic circuit boards—computers and TV’s—and everything that attaches to them, as well audio, phone and most office equipment. No appliances will be accepted.

In addition, the club will pick up cell phones, printer cartridges and batteries for an additional donation ($10 for car batteries) for recycling at Mālama Maui Nui for those already arranging for pickup of electronic equipment.

Usable equipment is donated to Habitat for Humanity families, schools or nonprofits. Items that are not usable or sellable will be shipped to the Mainland for recycling. The e-cycling program guarantees responsible recycling of electronics byproducts and ensures that hard drives are wiped clean.

This event will cover the Upcountry area only, including Pā‘ia, Ha‘ikū, Makawao, Pukalani and Kula.

To arrange for pickup, call 878-2177.

The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui has conducted these pickups since 2006.