Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Aloha Mayor Arakawa:

Q: Many people use Lunalilo/Liholiho Streets to cut through down to Kahului Beach Road, and over time the heavy traffic has caused substantial wear and tear. Every big rain we get, new potholes appear, which Maui County fills diligently, but it leaves a patchwork of patches. When is this busy road going to get overhauled properly?

A: The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is working on a waterline project through that area, so the resurfacing of Lunalilo Street (Ka‘ahumanu Avenue to Liholiho Street) and Liholiho Street (Lunalilo Street to Lihi Street) is being included with the DWS project.

Construction is estimated to start in 2019.