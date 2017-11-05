Maui Obituaries

James “Ron” Gonsalves

November 17, 1936 – November 1, 2017

James “Ron” Gonsalves, 80, of Wailuku, passed away on Nov. 1, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 17, 1936 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at St. Anthony Church, Wailuku, service will begin at 11 a.m., and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Family request to limit flowers to potted plants only.

Ron retired from Hawaiian Airlines.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara R. Gonsalves; nephews, Robert Gonsalves Jr., Steve Gonsalves; nieces, Cynthia Gonsalves, Robin Gonsalves; grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Eva Gonsalves; and brother, Robert Gonsalves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andres Antes Cabingas

September 22, 1930 – October 28, 2017

Andres Antes Cabingas, 87, of Lahaina, passed away on Oct. 28, 2017, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 22, 1930, in Laoag City, Illocos Norte, Philippines. Andres retired as an irrigation worker for the Pioneer Mill in Lahaina.

Visitation will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, service will begin at 11 a.m., and burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery.

Andres is survived by his children; Amy Cabingas (Harry Soffner), Michael (Lisa) Cabingas, Duane (Christine) Cabingas; three sisters; five grandchildren; Ilima McConkey, Zachary Cabingas, Taryn Cabingas, Michella Cabingas, Skyla Cabingas; great-grandson; Leonard Kong.

Lani Nahooikaika

January 8, 1950 – October 27, 2017

Lani Nahooikaika, 67, of Pukalani, passed away on Oct. 27, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Jan. 8, 1950 in Wailuku, Maui to Henry and Ellen Inciong. She was a Supervisor at Kaanapali Plantation from 1975-1983 after which she opened her own business under the name KnL Maintenance from 1985-1992. From 1994-1997 she expanded her endeavors into caregiving under Action Med, from there she became a full time child caregiver and also tended to her creative side in floral work with Paradise Flowers.

Lani is survived by her husband, Wayne; sons, Hanale (Shirles) Inciong, Mika Nahooikaika (Debbie Nelson); daughter, Pili Aloha Nahooikaika; sisters, Lillibelle Espina, and Ipo (Fred) Calhau. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Nikki Inciong (Daniel Apiki), Henry “Jun” (Lauren) Inciong, Hunter Nahooikaika, Adem Nelson, Cambrie Nahooikaika DeCambra, Bria Nahooikaika Decambra; five hanai children; Maxwell, Taylor and Makena Neuhoff, Katy Gerondale, and Sophia Katsikas.

Lani was a blessing to all who knew her. She shared her heart and soul with everyone in her presence, and she will forever be missed.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku, service will begin at 11 a.m. with cremation to follow.

Big Island Obituaries

Joseph Manuela Chang

June 5, 1958 – November 2, 2017

Joseph Manuela Chang, 59, Joseph passed away on Nov. 2, 2017. Joseph was born June 5, 1958 in Makaha, Oʻahu. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Survived by son Keo A. Chang; daughters Sharana H. (Kamu) Chang; Mokihana K. Chang; parents George Acoy Chang; mother Thelma Naehu; brothers William Chang; George A. Chang; sisters Thelma (John) Awai of Kailua, Oahu; Maryann Arang of North Carolina; Gina (Kaipo) Akaka of Punchbowl, Oʻahu; six grandchildren; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins.

Bernice Berdon (Kauhi)

April 6, 1931 – October 29, 2017

Survived by Son Alfred “Butch” Berdon Jr.; daughters Alfreida “Leo” Akau; Valerie Berdon; Charmaine “Mainey” Phillips; Corinne “Tootsie” (Matthew) Wheller, brothers Wilfred(Connie) Duldulao; Clerman (Sandy) Duldulao; sisters Rebecca Tomas; Kathryn(Lawrence) Fujioka; Sally (Nelson) Kim; Charlotta Rodigues, 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Herberta Jean Asuncion

October 10, 1954 – October 29, 2017

Herberta Jean Asuncion, 63, passed away on Oct. 29, 2017. Herberta was born on Oct. 10, 1954 in Honolulu. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by son Daylan (Ellen) Asuncion; daughters Dayna (Vince) Sivankeo, Daylene (Chris) Midel; parents Herbert and Jacqueline Rapoza; sisters Donna (Tony) Santos, Wilene (Walter) Manuia, Kathy (Swayne) Brown, Gloria Odum; brother-in-laws Paul Ramon Villanueva, Gerald (Carmen) Asuncion, George (Isabel) Asuncion, Rodney (Tina) Asuncion, Bernard (Aileen) Asuncion, Robert Satomba; sisters-in-laws Frances (Dennis) Arakaki, Lorraine (Boni) Celoza, Priscilla Mandaloniz; grandchildren Cyerra, Makana, Alyssa, Zachary, Dustin, Ashley, Megan, Kala’i, Hali’a; great-grandchildren Anella, Kallin; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins.

Stephen Robert Gardner

August 15, 1954 – October 29, 2017

Stephen Robert Gardner, 63, peacefully passed away Oct. 29, 2017. Stephen was born Aug. 15, 1954 in Mississippi.

Stephen was retired computer consultant. Stephen has Masters Degree in PhD. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Survived by his beloved wife Chuan Liu Gardner; daughter Lindsey Snow; sisters Peggy Kemp; Sally Nixon.

James Michael Warthman

July 22, 1966 – October 28, 2017

James Michael Warthman, 51, of Waikoloa, was born in St. Joseph, MO, and passed away on Oct. 28, 2017. He worked as a laborer in factory work, and attended Abundant Life Ministries in Waikoloa.

He never married or had children. He was close to his cousin Charles (Carina) Lewis. He is preceeded in death by his father Roger. He is survived by mother Linda (Richard) Jockisch of Rio Rancho, NM; brothers John Warthman of St. Joseph, MO; Rick (April) Jockisch of Rio Rancho, NM; sisters Karen Warthman of Waikoloa; Janie Warthman of St. Joseph, MO; and nieces and nephews, Carter, Quinn, Alex, Aimee, Brandon, Kevin, Kiana, Kayla and Adam.

Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to help with funeral costs.

Martha Hiatt Dickson

January 14, 1942 – October 24, 2017

Martha Hiatt Dickson, 75, peacefully passed away on Oct. 24, 2017. Martha was born on Jan. 14, 1942 in California.

Martha was a retired Chiropractor. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. She survived by her daughter Renee.

Linda Naomi (Kauhane) Thomas

January 24, 1943 – October 17, 2017

Linda Naomi (Kauhane) Thomas, 74, of Volcano passed away on Oct. 17, 2017. Linda was born on Jan. 24, 1943 in Honolulu. Linda was the Owner of Hawaiian Ginger Company. Retired Manager of Epic Ohana Conferencing.

Linda retired from Queen Liliuokalani Center. Celebration of life will be on Nov. 11, 2017. Services will be at 11 a.m. at New Hope in Hilo. Survived by husband George C. Thomas; son Austin Thomas; daughters Teri Thomas (Michael Carter); Leilani Dayton (Raymond Dayton); brother Francis (Jennifer) Kauhane; sister Cherilyn Moloney; two granddaughters. Please no flowers.

Donald Clayton Lewis Sr.

November 12, 1933 – October 12, 2017

Donald Clayton Lewis, 83, of Waimanalo passed away on Oct. 12, 2017 in Hawi where he was surrounded by loved ones. He was born on Nov. 12, 1933 in Erie, PA to parents Clayton Lewis & Anna Braine.

Donald was a Korean War Veteran who received several medals including The Distinguished Purple Heart and for his Valor in combat, the Silver Star. Donald also Served as Commander of the VFW Post 470 Club in Erie, PA for many years.

Donald is survived by his wife Virginia (Galagar) Lewis, daughters, Donna Camara (Bud), Anna Naeole (Pilama-Deceased), Virginia (Bunny) Torralva (Derrick), Brenda Lewis (Clyde Harbottle); sons, Donald Lewis Jr. (Tootsie), John Lewis (Deceased), Ronald Lewis, Michael Lewis, Robert Lewis (Danell); 30 grandchildren, 44 great grand children, two great-great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews for which his legacy will live on.

Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at St George’s Church in Waimanalo.

Celebration of life and military honors will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with military honors at 9:30 a.m. at Kaiona Beach Park in Waimanalo.

The family would like to send out a big Aloha to North Hawaii Hospice for the exceptional care they provided. Also to Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Hawi for the prayers and consolation.