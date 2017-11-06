The 2nd annual NCAA Division I Women’s college basketball tournament, the Maui Jim Maui Classic, will be hosted by Oregon State on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, 2017 at the War Memorial Gymnasium.

The tournament will feature Oregon State, coming off their March Madness appearance, and finishing on top of the PAC12. Joining Oregon State will be Nevada State, Montana State and Utah State. Last year’s inaugural tournament drew a crowd of over 4,000 from Hawaiʻi as well as the mainland.

The two-day tournament will feature two games per day, food trucks, live entertainment by ʻukulele musician Derick Sebastian and 14-time Guinness World Record holder Joe Odiambo as well as thousands in prizes including multiple chances to win Maui Jim Sunglasses.

The first game will start at 5 p.m. and the second game will start at 7 p.m.

During the NCAA player visit, Maui Jim Maui Classic athletes will visit elementary schools across the island to emphasize the important role academics play in athletics. The athletes will be paired with elementary students and will spend one-on-one time reading to them as well as answering questions and signing autographs.

basketballMAUI’s mission is to provide youth the opportunity to prepare for success both on and off the court. Organization leaders say they are excited to offer aspiring athletes an opportunity to experience higher level collegiate games and witness the benefits of hard work and dedication.

Purchase $10 game-day passes online.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit local participating Maui elementary schools libraries, basketballMAUI sports programs and other local non-profit organizations.