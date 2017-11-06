At the end of the road lies a new beginning; a sanctuary for the soul; a property that you may have imagined, but never thought possible.

From the moment you pass through the gates, you will feel that you have entered a special place.

An off-the-grid estate featuring two artist inspired homes, two pools, an art studio, nature trails, fruit groves, secret spots and more.

Secluded properties like this are increasingly rare in Hawaiʻi and throughout the world.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bath Sky House is perched near the top of the property and features spectacular ocean, valley and Haleakalā views.

It has its own mosaic tile pool and wonderful indoor and outdoor spaces.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bath Ocean House is nestled in the valley near the confluence of two streams.

The covered first floor lanai may be one of the most soothing places on the planet.

With captivating tropical and ocean views fused with the melodious sounds of the streams, birds and the ocean.

The mosaic tile pool is perfect for star-gazing or cooling off on a warm Maui day. The white cedar artist’s workshop rests between the two homes.

The nearly 10 acres of grounds feature secret trails and an abundance of healthy botanicals, citrus, banana and coconuts.

This grid independent property includes a well, multiple photovoltaic systems and a back-up generator.

Independence, awe-inspiring beauty, abundance and privacy.

Click here to view the listing.