Auntie’s Kitchen at the Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas is celebrating its first anniversary by offering 50% off lunch and dinner throughout the month of November for kamaʻāina and US military (with valid ID).

Auntie’s Kitchen, the resort’s open-air poolside restaurant, will offer the deal on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We’ve had a great first year at Auntie’s Kitchen and want to say thank you to the community for their support,” said Brandon Maeda, complex director of food and beverage at The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas. “With more family and friends starting to come home for the holidays, we welcome you all to join us at Auntie’s Kitchen as our extended ohana to enjoy home-style hospitality and local comfort food.”

Auntie’s Kitchen, which opened late October 2016, highlights the melting pot of flavors and cuisine that make up Hawaiʻi’s local culinary culture. Must-try dishes include Uncle’s Prime Rib with Maui herb rub, creamy horseradish, natural jus, miso broccoli and macaroni salad; sauteed Garlic Shrimp with white rice and macaroni salad; and Poke Nachos made with fresh ahi, dynamite sauce and edamame guacamole.

Auntie’s Kitchen is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with breakfast served until 10:30 a.m. Happy hour is offered daily from 3 to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays and special events).

The restaurant also offers live music Monday and Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. (schedule subject to change).

Self-parking is complimentary. For more information or to make a reservation, click here.