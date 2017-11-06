Hale Makua Health Services will offer a second session of its Nurse Aide Training Program for individuals interested in becoming a Nurse Aide and preparing to take the Certified Nurse Aide test.

The free class is offered to offset the cost of attending a state approved nurse aide training program and encourage more people to work at HMHS.

At the end of the course, students will be able to work as a nurse aide. The course is offered at no cost with a one-year employment commitment to HMHS upon completion. Individuals interested in the course with no employment obligation are able to enroll for a fee of $1,100 which covers course fees and books.

The Nurse Aide course consists of four weeks of classes including 100 hours of course work, labs and clinicals, as required by the State of Hawaiʻi. Classes will be held Jan. 4 through Jan. 28, 2018, meeting Thursdays through Sundays. All classes are mandatory in order to receive a certificate.

HMHS says one of the major challenges for potential caregivers entering the healthcare field is the upfront cost of paying tuition and fees at a nurse aide training school.

HMHS says they would like to help alleviate those costs for individuals that they think would be a good addition to their team by covering the cost for the registration and tuition fees for nursing aide training. In exchange, individuals enrolled in the program would need to agree to work at HMHS for one year as a CNA.

Interested students must apply by Nov. 17, 2017 for a Nurse Aide position at Hale Makua, and be offered conditional employment with the organization. A 2-step TB screening, drug test and a criminal background check is also required. Call (808) 871-9263 for application or additional information.

In addition to employment, HMHS offers paid time off and medical, dental, vision, prescription and life insurance benefits. For full-time employees, Hale Makua Health Services covers 95% of an employee’s single medical premiums and 90% of family medical and dental benefits. The organization also provides a match to employees’ 401k retirement savings, and offers generous tuition reimbursement benefits and scholarships.

Hale Makua Wailuku is located at 1540 Lower Main Street.