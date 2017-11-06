The Shops at Wailea introduces hula dance workshops with Papa Hula, the latest addition to their signature events and cultural activities open to the public.

Complimentary hula dance lessons will be held every Monday, beginning today, Nov. 6 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the lower fountain courtyard of The Shops at Wailea.

With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), guests of all ages will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaiʻi. Papa Hula is a class that starts with an introduction to educate visitors about the Hula’s history and how it is tied to the art of chanting, taking the guests on a journey back into time from its roots to how it is perceived today. Visitors also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula.

Guests will then begin to learn basic Hula footwork and hand movements. This part of the class is designed for the visitor to have an understanding of the hand and foot coordination involved with hula to unfold stories manually through the body. A question and answer session follows towards the end of class.

“Visitors to the islands of Hawaiʻi expect to witness a hula performance. Papa Hula is our way of telling them more about the hula story and our way of life,” said Brian Yano, general manager of The Shops at Wailea. “This is another engaging activity that makes our community take pride in the Hawaiian culture,” he said.