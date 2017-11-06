AD
Kā‘anapali Golf Courses Revitalization Project Topic of Meeting

November 6, 2017, 7:32 AM HST (Updated November 6, 2017, 7:32 AM) · 4 Comments
The West Maui Community Association hosts an informational meeting today about the State of Hawai‘i Employees’ Retirement System’s Kāʻanapali Golf Courses Revitalization Project.

Kāʻanapali Golf Courses Revitalization Project. PC: Munekiyo Hiraga EA/EIS.

The ERS, which provides retirement, disability, survivor, and other benefits to more than 120,000 members, is proposing modifications to portions of their 305-acre Kāʻanapali Golf Course properties in West Maui.

The improvements being discussed include renovations to the resort’s golf courses, and the addition of a mixture of residential and commercial features.

Information will be shared on the project’s Environmental Impact Statement process and anticipated timeline.

The meeting runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lahaina Intermediate School.

