The West Maui Community Association hosts an informational meeting today about the State of Hawai‘i Employees’ Retirement System’s Kāʻanapali Golf Courses Revitalization Project.

The ERS, which provides retirement, disability, survivor, and other benefits to more than 120,000 members, is proposing modifications to portions of their 305-acre Kāʻanapali Golf Course properties in West Maui.

The improvements being discussed include renovations to the resort’s golf courses, and the addition of a mixture of residential and commercial features.

Information will be shared on the project’s Environmental Impact Statement process and anticipated timeline.

The meeting runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lahaina Intermediate School.