Maui police responded to 24 burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and 24 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 29 – Nov. 4, 2017.

Burglaries decreased 4% from the week before when 25 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts remained the same from the week before when eight incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins remained the same from the week before.

Of the eight vehicle thefts, two have since been recovered.

Five of the vehicle break-ins occurred at Nākālele Point. The last break-in reported at that location was on Sept. 25, 2017. Three break-ins occurred at Nākālele in September, all between 4 and 7 p.m. There were three break-ins at Honolua Bay in October, all occurring on a Saturday (7th, 14th, 21st), between 1 and 5:45 p.m.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

24 Burglaries

Mā‘alaea

Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:42 a.m.: 0-100 block of Hauoli St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Nov. 3, 6:51 p.m.: 300 block of Hauoli St, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Kahului

Sunday, Oct. 29, 11:52 a.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 9:27 a.m.: 345 Dairy Rd at Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kīhei

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:09 p.m.: 0-100 block of Nohokai St, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Oct. 30, 8:24 a.m.: 2100 block of Iliili Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Oct. 30, 5:26 p.m.: 0-100 block of Aliilani Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 8:27 a.m.: 400 block of Ohukai Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:35 p.m.: 200 block of Nakoa Dr, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Monday, Oct. 30, 9:04 a.m.: 1032 Lower Main St at Diamond Nail Salon, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 9:10 a.m.: 3000 block of Alaneo Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Makawao

Sunday, Oct. 29, 7:22 p.m.: 100 block of Mokuahi St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Nov. 3, 10:34 a.m.: 500 block of Laie Dr, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Lahaina

Monday, Oct. 30, 10:11 a.m.: 744 Front St at Fleetwood’s Pacific Island Art, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2:24 p.m.: 180 Dickenson St at Lahaina Coolers, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Nov. 4, 5:56 a.m.: 277 Lahainaluna Rd at Pioneer Mill, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2:05 p.m.: 400 block of Alio St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Ha‘ikū

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 11:08 a.m.: 0-100 block of Lanikai Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Nov. 2, 9:43 a.m.: 2700 block of Kauhikoalani Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Nov. 2, 10:23 a.m.: 900 block of Noholani St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kā‘anapali

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 7:11 a.m.: 2700 block of Kalapu Dr, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Nov. 3, 7:06 p.m.: 200 Nohea Kai Dr at Hyatt Regency, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Thursday, Nov. 2, 9:02 a.m.: 300 block of Kulamanu Circle, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Nāpili

Friday, Nov. 3, 7:44 a.m.: 3481 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Da Rose Mall 808 Mopeds, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

8 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.: 0-100 block of Alehela St, 778HNM, 2004 Honda Motorcycle, Blk/Gry

Kīhei

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 8:26 p.m.: 2463 S Kīhei Rd at Aloha Motorsports, 524MVR, 2015 Genuine Moped, Black

Thursday, Nov. 2, 6:56 a.m.: Kaiwahine St/Pi‘ilani Hwy, 2000 Kawasaki Mule, Black

Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:35 p.m.: 2200 block of S Kīhei Rd, M00886, 2016 YN Moped, Black

Nāpili

Thursday, Nov. 2, 7:26 a.m.: 4300 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, M83955, 2014 Genuine Moped – RECOVERED

Lahaina

Saturday, Nov. 4, 5:20 a.m.: Keawe St/Lahaina Bypass, LCA361, 1994 Acura Integra, Red – RECOVERED

Saturday, Nov. 4, 5:20 a.m.: Keawe St/Lahaina Bypass, LBU544, 2000 Honda Civic, Silver

Wailuku

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10:19 p.m.: 600 block of Kailana St, 517MVR, 2014 Genuine Moped, Black

24 Vehicle Break-Ins

Kapalua

Sunday, Oct. 29, 12:45 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nākālele Point, 2017 Hyundai Sonata, Gray

Sunday, Oct. 29, 5:27 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nākālele Point, 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, White

Sunday, Oct. 29, 5:50 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nākālele Point, 2017 Nissan Altima, Silver

Monday, Oct. 30, 12:45 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nākālele Point, 2014 Nissan Altima, Gray

Monday, Oct. 30, 12:53 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nākālele Point, 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, White

Thursday, Nov. 2, 12:45 p.m.: Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Honolua Bay, 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL320, Black

Kahului

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:40 p.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 2008 Chrysler T&C, White

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 12 p.m.: 197 Kalepa Pl at Frito Lay Parking Lot, 2007 Ford E-350, White

Pā‘ia

Monday, Oct. 30, 12:05 p.m.: 441 Hāna Hwy at Tavares Bay, 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, White

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:56 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot Hāna Hwy, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 4:05 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Holomua Rd on eastbound shoulder, 2006 Nissan Quest, White

Friday, Nov. 3, 3:34 p.m.: 65 Puna Rd at Pā‘ia Youth Center gravel parking lot, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Friday, Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Ho‘okipa Park west entrance, 2002 Ford E-350, White

Wailea

Monday, Oct. 30, 1:30 p.m.: 4500 block of Mākena Rd, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Friday, Nov. 3, 7:11 a.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Keawakapu Beach South, 2010 Ford E-150, White

Mākena

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2:37 p.m.: 4850 Mākena Alanui Rd at Mākena Surf public parking lot, 2016 Hyundai Tucson, Orange

Lahaina

Monday, Oct. 30, 11:29 a.m.: 240 Papalaua St at Chevron Lahaina Petroleum, 2003 Volvo S40, Blue

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 9 p.m.: 1068 Limahana Pl at Minds Eye, 2010 Ford Focus, Black

Thursday, Nov. 2, 1:15 p.m.: Ala Moana St at Baby Beach Lahaina, 2017 Dodge Caravan, White

Spreckelsville

Monday, Oct. 30, 10:59 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Stable Rd at Euro Beach parking lot, 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Gold

Lāna‘i

Monday, Oct. 30, 11:21 a.m.: 12 Manele Bay Rd at Manele Harbor, 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Red

Mā‘alaea

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 3:06 p.m.: 192 Mā‘alaea Rd at Maui Ocean Center, 2016 Buick Regal, Red

Makawao

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 1:15 p.m.: 2463 Olinda Rd at Waiohu Springs Trail, 2012 Toyota Prius, Green

Kīhei