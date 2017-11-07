The Coast Guard responded to a report of a disabled ocean rowboat with one person aboard approximately 35 miles northeast of Maui on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard says Ruihn Yu, a 32-year-old male Chinese national, was conducting a trans-Pacific voyage from Richmond, CA, to China and Taiwan in his 18-foot vessel when he experienced communication failures as well as a damaged rudder.

The Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124), a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Honolulu, is currently towing the vessel to Kahului.

Watchstanders at Sector Honolulu first learned of Yu’s situation at 8:16 a.m., when a call from Coast Guard Sector San Francisco stated a friend of Yu’s reported him in a potentially distressed situation due to a text message received from Yu on a two-way satellite communication device.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast requesting mariners in the area remain vigilant and at 8:35 a.m., and launched an HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to the scene.

Upon arrival an hour later, the aircrew dropped a VHF radio to Yu. He relayed his concerns to the aircrew, but stated he was in no immediate danger and does not have any health issues.

Yu reportedly departed Richmond on June 9 for his voyage.

The Coast Guard says weather on scene is reported as east winds at 17 mph with 3 to 5-foot seas and 10 miles of visibility.