(Update: 8:50 a.m. 11.7.17)

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now OPEN in both directions. It was temporarily closed this morning while crews worked to remove a pickup truck that had gone over the cliff side in a deadly head-on accident reported on Monday afternoon. For the full report on the fatal accident, visit the following link: http://mauinow.com/?p=250936

(Update: 8:20 a.m. 11.7.17)

The pickup truck involved in yesterday’s head-on collision is being removed from the cliff-side at Māʻalaea along the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Maui police have temporarily closed the road while the removal takes place. Motorists tell Maui Now that the closure went into effect at around 8:05 a.m., and Maui police issued the traffic advisory at 8:20 a.m.

Motorists can expect delays.

