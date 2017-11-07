A Makawao man wanted in connection with an incident involving an assault on a driver and vehicle theft in Kahului last year, was arrested and charged over the weekend.

Cy Ribucan, 22, of Makawao was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, and charged with first degree robbery and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Police say Ribucan was wanted in connection with a June 26, 2016 incident at the Wiki Wai Car Wash in Kahului when a suspect allegedly assaulted a driver and stole their vehicle.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Ribucan was also arrested for the offense of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. This was for an unrelated incident that occurred on June 11, 2017 when a motorcycle was stolen from outside the Kula Bistro restaurant. Ribucan was released pending further investigation for that incident.