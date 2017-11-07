There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 6.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported at 11:27 a.m. HST on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 off of Papua New Guinea.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on on all available data, a tsunami is not expected and there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaiʻi.

The USGS reports that the quake was located:

42.0 miles WSW of Angoram, Papua New Guinea;

47.7 miles SSW of Wewak, Papua New Guinea;

123.4 miles NNW of Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea;

132.5 miles N of Mendi, Papua New Guinea; and

173.7 miles WNW of Madang, Papua New Guinea.