No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i After 6.6 Papua New Guinea Quake

Wendy Osher · November 7, 2017, 12:14 PM HST (Updated November 7, 2017, 12:23 PM) · 0 Comments
Papua New Guinea earthquake. PC: USGS. (11.7.17)

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 6.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported at 11:27 a.m. HST on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 off of Papua New Guinea.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on on all available data, a tsunami is not expected and there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaiʻi.

The USGS reports that the quake was located:

42.0 miles WSW of Angoram, Papua New Guinea;
47.7 miles SSW of Wewak, Papua New Guinea;
123.4 miles NNW of Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea;
132.5 miles N of Mendi, Papua New Guinea; and
173.7 miles WNW of Madang, Papua New Guinea.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

