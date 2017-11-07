No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i After 6.6 Papua New Guinea QuakeWendy Osher · November 7, 2017, 12:14 PM HST (Updated November 7, 2017, 12:23 PM) · 0 Comments
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 6.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported at 11:27 a.m. HST on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 off of Papua New Guinea.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on on all available data, a tsunami is not expected and there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaiʻi.
The USGS reports that the quake was located:
42.0 miles WSW of Angoram, Papua New Guinea;
47.7 miles SSW of Wewak, Papua New Guinea;
123.4 miles NNW of Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea;
132.5 miles N of Mendi, Papua New Guinea; and
173.7 miles WNW of Madang, Papua New Guinea.