Wailea Resort’s popular dinner promotion, “Restaurant Week Wailea,” is in full swing, with prix-fixe menus at 22 participating resort restaurants throughout Wailea from Sunday, Nov. 5, to Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

The three-course, chef-inspired prix-fixe menus cost $29, $39, $49 or $59 per person, depending on the restaurant. (Beverages, tax and gratuity are not included.) Many restaurants enhance this promotion with wine pairings to savor with your meal, at a very special price.

Ka‘ana Kitchen at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is among the participants, a restaurant that prides itself on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Its prix-fixe menu options include Kona clams or melon ceviche; Kaua‘i shrimp risotto or buttermilk fried chicken (which is gluten-free, by the way!); and toffee caramel cake or coconut sundae. Chef Jonathan shares more with On the Menu’s Kiaora Bohlool in the video above.

The promotion has been going strong for nine years, with a goal of giving back. Restaurants contribute $2 of every prix-fixe meal to the Maui Food Bank. So you help the community just by eating some great food!

The 22 Wailea Resort restaurants taking part this November are:

Ama Bar & Grill* (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 875-4100

Bistro Molokini* (Grand Wailea) (800) 888-6100

DUO Steak and Seafood* (Four Seasons) (808) 874-8000

Fabiani’s Wailea* (Wailea Gateway Center) (808) 874-1234

Gannon’s* (Wailea Gold & Emerald Course) (808) 875-8080

Humble Market Kitchin* ( Wailea Beach Resort) (808) 879-4655

Humuhumunukunukuapua’a* (Grand Wailea) (800) 888-6100

Ka’ana Kitchen* (Andaz Maui) (808) 243-4739

KAPA Bar & Grill* (Wailea Beach Resort) (808) 879-1922

Kō * (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 875-2210

Longhi’s* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 891-8883

Manoli’s Pizza Company* (Wailea Blue Course) (808) 874-7499

Matteo’s Osteria* (Wailea Town Center) (808) 891-8466

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman* (Wailea Gateway) (808) 891-2322

Morimoto Maui* (Andaz Maui) (808) 243-4766

Mulligan’s on the Blue* (Wailea Blue Course) (808) 874-1131

Nick’s Fishmarket Maui* (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 879-7224

Pita Paradise Bistro Wailea (Wailea Gateway Center) (808) 879-7177

Ruth’s Chris Steak House* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 874-8880

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea* (808) 879-2224

Tommy Bahama* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 875-9983

Wailea Kitchen & Tap* (Wailea Tennis Center) (808) 878-3663

The prix-fixe menus are not valid with any other discount, coupon or promotion being offered at participating restaurants. Diners can contact each restaurant directly for reservations, which are strongly recommended. Or, visit Open Table for select restaurants* which offer online dinner reservations.

See our story on Fabiani’s, another Wailea restaurant taking part, in this video. If you’d like to get more details or print menus, visit the Restaurant Week Wailea website.