On The Menu with Ka‘ana Kitchen for RWWKiaora Bohlool · November 7, 2017, 7:00 AM HST (Updated November 7, 2017, 9:05 AM) · 0 Comments
Wailea Resort’s popular dinner promotion, “Restaurant Week Wailea,” is in full swing, with prix-fixe menus at 22 participating resort restaurants throughout Wailea from Sunday, Nov. 5, to Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
The three-course, chef-inspired prix-fixe menus cost $29, $39, $49 or $59 per person, depending on the restaurant. (Beverages, tax and gratuity are not included.) Many restaurants enhance this promotion with wine pairings to savor with your meal, at a very special price.
Ka‘ana Kitchen at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is among the participants, a restaurant that prides itself on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Its prix-fixe menu options include Kona clams or melon ceviche; Kaua‘i shrimp risotto or buttermilk fried chicken (which is gluten-free, by the way!); and toffee caramel cake or coconut sundae. Chef Jonathan shares more with On the Menu’s Kiaora Bohlool in the video above.
The promotion has been going strong for nine years, with a goal of giving back. Restaurants contribute $2 of every prix-fixe meal to the Maui Food Bank. So you help the community just by eating some great food!
The 22 Wailea Resort restaurants taking part this November are:
Ama Bar & Grill* (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 875-4100
Bistro Molokini* (Grand Wailea) (800) 888-6100
DUO Steak and Seafood* (Four Seasons) (808) 874-8000
Fabiani’s Wailea* (Wailea Gateway Center) (808) 874-1234
Gannon’s* (Wailea Gold & Emerald Course) (808) 875-8080
Humble Market Kitchin* ( Wailea Beach Resort) (808) 879-4655
Humuhumunukunukuapua’a* (Grand Wailea) (800) 888-6100
Ka’ana Kitchen* (Andaz Maui) (808) 243-4739
KAPA Bar & Grill* (Wailea Beach Resort) (808) 879-1922
Kō * (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 875-2210
Longhi’s* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 891-8883
Manoli’s Pizza Company* (Wailea Blue Course) (808) 874-7499
Matteo’s Osteria* (Wailea Town Center) (808) 891-8466
Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman* (Wailea Gateway) (808) 891-2322
Morimoto Maui* (Andaz Maui) (808) 243-4766
Mulligan’s on the Blue* (Wailea Blue Course) (808) 874-1131
Nick’s Fishmarket Maui* (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 879-7224
Pita Paradise Bistro Wailea (Wailea Gateway Center) (808) 879-7177
Ruth’s Chris Steak House* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 874-8880
The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea* (808) 879-2224
Tommy Bahama* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 875-9983
Wailea Kitchen & Tap* (Wailea Tennis Center) (808) 878-3663
The prix-fixe menus are not valid with any other discount, coupon or promotion being offered at participating restaurants. Diners can contact each restaurant directly for reservations, which are strongly recommended. Or, visit Open Table for select restaurants* which offer online dinner reservations.
See our story on Fabiani’s, another Wailea restaurant taking part, in this video. If you’d like to get more details or print menus, visit the Restaurant Week Wailea website.