Emergency crews in West Maui responded to a person pulled from the ocean fronting the Sands of Kahana Condominium on Lower Honoapiʻilani Road at 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Fire officials say a police officer arrived at the scene two minutes later and took over CPR from bystanders on the beach.

Paramedics and firefighters arrived shortly after and continued with advanced life-saving measures. The male victim,a 66-year-old California visitor, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities say the man was found floating face down and unresponsive by a family member about 10 feet from shore.

The man was snorkeling with the family member and was last seen doing okay around 5 or 10 minutes prior, according to department reports. Bystanders helped to bring the man up the beach and got CPR started.

Firefighters and paramedics from Nāpili and a Lahaina ladder company responded to the incident.