Guided Bird Walk: Every Tuesday in November

Every Tuesday in November, there will be a guided bird walk starting at 9 a.m. at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, located at Mile 6 off of the Mokulele Highway in Kīhei.

Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water and sturdy walking shoes.

Established in 1992, the wildlife refuge covers over 700 acres between Kīhei and Māʻalaea. Keālia Pond is host to some 30 species of birds, including migratory waterfowl and the endangered Hawaiian stilt and coot. The refuge has walking trails and a coastal boardwalk located in Maui’s largest lowland wetland.

Saturday’s at the Pond: Jan. to April 2018

Starting in January 2018 and continuing through April 2018, the refuge will host “Saturday’s at the Pond” on the first Saturday of each month. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature guided birds walks, interpretive talks, educational presentations and hands-on crafts for the keiki.

Refuge hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Visitor center hours are Monday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.,closed on federal holidays. The boardwalk is open seven days a week from sunrise until 7 p.m., including federal holidays.