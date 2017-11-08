The University of Hawai`i Maui College hosts iFest, an International Festival that celebrates global inclusiveness and diversity.

The event, now in its sixth year, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus Multipurpose Room in Pilina Building.

The event is open to the public and will entertain and educate attendees with cultural dances, music, arts and food.

The festival is part of International Education Week, celebrating the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

This year’s iFest will kick off with a parade of flags. Events scheduled throughout the day include Japanese obon and Korean K-pop dances, Hawaiian music and hula performances, an ukulele workshop, Japanese origami, Chinese Shaolin Gongfu and calligraphy demonstration.

Cultural crafts and international themed games will also be offered.

An ethnic food sampling is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I invite everyone to join us at iFest, help our students prepare for a global workforce and celebrate our diversity,” said UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “UH Maui College embraces new ideas, cultural exchange, effective communication, and social empathy.”

Hokoana said events such as iFest help students and the community gain understanding and respect for different cultures and backgrounds.

iFest is supported by International Club of Maui, Maui Language Institute and the UH Maui College International Education Committee.