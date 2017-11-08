Maui Humane Society to Host Free Adoption EventNovember 8, 2017, 12:58 PM HST (Updated November 8, 2017, 1:01 PM) · 10 Comments
The Maui Humane Society will be host a free adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Animal lovers can stop by the shelter for a fun-filled day of free adoptions, donations and even Santa too.
The event, in partnership with Subaru Hawaiʻi, will be offering free adoptions to attendees that bring a donation to help fill the trunk of a new Subaru that will be parked outside the shelter.
Santa Paws will also be at the shelter from noon to 3 p.m. to take holiday photos with pets and their owners for a $10 minimum donation. All donations will go directly to helping shelter animals.
Subaru will also provide a free gift to all adopters on Saturday.