The Maui Humane Society will be host a free adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Animal lovers can stop by the shelter for a fun-filled day of free adoptions, donations and even Santa too.

The event, in partnership with Subaru Hawaiʻi, will be offering free adoptions to attendees that bring a donation to help fill the trunk of a new Subaru that will be parked outside the shelter.

Santa Paws will also be at the shelter from noon to 3 p.m. to take holiday photos with pets and their owners for a $10 minimum donation. All donations will go directly to helping shelter animals.

Subaru will also provide a free gift to all adopters on Saturday.