Two of the Kapalua Golf Academy’s assistant professionals received their Professional Golfers Association of America Class A memberships last month.

Andy Wituszynski and Chris Black completed the three-stage, three-level program that typically takes a minimum of three years to complete.

Levels include a playing ability test, book-work, case studies and seminars at the PGA headquarters in Port St. Lucie, FL. The PGA credential shows mastership in the golf industry fields including teaching, club fitting, agronomy, maintenance, merchandising, food and beverage, career and player development, tournament operations and the rules of golf.

“Andy and Chris are an instrumental part of the team at the Kapalua Golf Academy,” said PGA Director of Instruction Ben Hongo. “This is a rigorous process and career commitment and having earned these credentials will not only enhance our operations but their golf careers.”

Wituszynski has been at the Kapalua Golf Academy for eight years and Black has been with Kapalua Golf for over ten years.

The Kapalua Golf Academy has over six PGA members instruct on a daily basis and was voted No. 1 Golf Academy in Hawai‘i in 2017 by Golf Digest.

For more information on Kapalua Golf courses, call 808-669-8044 or visit here.