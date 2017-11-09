Haleakalā National Park will waive entrance fees for all park visitors on Nov. 11 and 12, 2017, in commemoration of Veterans and the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Although entrance fees will be waived, a sunrise reservation is still needed for anyone wishing to enter Haleakalā National Park between 3 and 7 a.m.

Park Rangers say the National Park Service has strong roots in the military with the first park rangers being soldiers.

The uniform, especially the “ranger hat,” still reflect the Cavalry units that protected national parks until the creation of the National Park Service in 1916.

Today, more than 28% of National Park Service employees, nationwide, are veterans.

Rangers say National Parks are tactile reminders of the values, ideals, and freedoms that our veterans and active duty military protect.

Dozens of national park units, including Saratoga, Gettysburg, and the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial, commemorate and honor the service and sacrifice of American veterans.