A Maui-based company recently launched its clothing line Localish Apparel in hopes of redefining what it means to be “local.”

Co-founders Jenn Biestman and Greg Coffin say Localish was born out of a desire to foster a sense of belonging in the “wonderful, but sometimes-territorial, surf community.”

Biestman and Coffin believe everyone should feel a sense of belonging wherever they are, whether they’re a native, part-time resident, or visitor passing by.

Originally from Northern California, Biestman tells Maui Now she’s been surfing for three years and that surfing saved her life. “I came from the corporate insurance world and surfing saved me out of that world, doing same thing day-in and day-out, I hated it—when this opportunity showed itself, we figured “let’s do this,'” she said.

Biestman and Coffin, who enjoy a flexible lifestyle residing in both Makawao and California, share a love for traveling the globe to various surf destinations. Through their travels, they have experienced both extreme localism, and communities that welcomed them with open arms.

“When you travel to other places like Santa Cruz, it has a lot of that ‘localism’—so there’s this whole sort-of notion that permeates the surf industry and it’s really territorial,” she said. Biestman added that the “locals only” attitude isn’t limited to just surf culture—it transcends to ideas of religion, sexuality, and nationalism.

“We believe the ‘locals only’ notion is not only prohibitive and unwelcoming, it’s outdated,” she said. “This attitude certainly isn’t limited to the surfing community, which drove us to create Localish, a brand that is for everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Localish Apparel is made with original designs created between Hawaiʻi and California. Launched on Nov. 7, the online store features unique and original tees, tanks, hats, and surf leggings inspired by world travel, the ocean, and exploring.

“To be ‘local’ is truly a state of mind, rather than a point of origin,” added co-founder Coffin. “This is why we are thrilled to bring the Localish philosophy and products to the public. It’s time to change the way we think about what being a ‘local’ means.”

“Surfing changed my life and if the surfing community is more welcoming, then a lot of people’s lives can change for the better,” Biestman said. “There are so many benefits the ocean can bring.”

In addition to selling casual and activewear, Localish Apparel plans to launch the “Think Globalish, Act Localish” campaign in 2018, with an aim to encourage customers to help clean up the world’s shorelines to help protect animals, swimmers and beachgoers, in addition to creating a cleaner world.

Since their launch on Tuesday, Biestman tells Maui Now that Localish has already received wholesale orders from surf shops in California and Maui.

“We’ve been getting the best feedback on our surf leggings,” Biestman said. “The leggings aren’t just for surfing, they can be used for SUP, yoga, gym, Crossfit and mountain biking.”

“I want our message to be understanding cultures and if you can understand the other cultures you visit, you’ll be welcome with open arms,” she concluded.