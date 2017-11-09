After completing a $6.7-million year-long sustainability project, Aqua-Aston Hospitality announced that Maui Kāʻanapali Villas was able to cut CO2 emissions by an amount equivalent to the CO2 emissions from 26,434 barrels of oil, 2,173 passenger vehicles, or the energy supplied to 967 homes for an entire year.

Projects at the 260-room resort included improvements to the plumbing and wastewater infrastructure, the installation of a modernized air conditioning system, photovoltaic panels, a solar heating system for the resort’s two swimming pools, and more than 500 LED lightbulbs along walkways throughout the 11-acre resort.

“We were able to significantly reduce our CO2 emissions because the project helped us reduce power and water consumption, and because we introduced new recycling and waste reduction SOPs for glass, aluminum, paper, and food waste,” said Hal Nordblom, general manager of Maui Kāʻanapali Villas. “We’re proud to do our part in helping to preserve and protect the stunning natural beauty that our guests come to Maui to enjoy.”

This year Maui Kāʻanapali Villas was recognized by TripAdvisor with a Certificate of Excellence after receiving over 500 “excellent” ratings, and it was named one of Hawaiʻi’s best hotels by readers of HAWAII Magazine in the annual Readers’ Choice Awards.