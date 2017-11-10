The first residents have begun moving into their newly completed condominium homes at the Kamalani residential community in north Kīhei. The complex has also opened its third model home at its sales center complex.

Kamalani’s “Model B” is a three-bedroom, two-bath flat encompassing 925 square feet of living area. Two other model units were unveiled earlier during the project’s grand opening on October 1. All three models are now available for viewing during the Kamalani Sales Center’s normal business hours, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Monday).

In October, the project also achieved another milestone: the beginning of sales closings. Kamalani’s first residents received the keys to their new home on Oct. 6, 2017; subsequent closings have been scheduled on a weekly basis thereafter. Presently, approximately 80 condominium flats and townhomes at Kamalani have been sold or are under contract to both market as well as Residential Workforce Housing buyers, and construction has been completed or is in progress on 11 residential buildings.

“There’s definitely been a great deal of activity since the Grand Opening, both in terms of foot traffic and serious buyers moving forward with their Kamalani home purchase, including first-time homebuyers,” said Jordan Smith, REALTOR Salesperson at KW Island Living, the project broker for Kamalani. “New contracts are being signed every week, earlier sales are continuing to close and the new homeowners have begun moving in – it’s been really fantastic seeing this community come to life.”

Every condominium home in Kamalani includes steel frame construction; two assigned parking spaces; energy-saving features including a gas-powered kitchen range and oven; high-speed internet access; and a full-size stacked washer and dryer. Each residence, including those on the second floor, also comes with a private yard.