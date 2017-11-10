A suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Lahiana on Friday afternoon remained at large at last report. Maui police say they are looking for 55-year-old Stephen M. Silva, who they have named as a suspect.

The incident was reported at around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at the Lahaina branch of First Hawaiian Bank located at 215 Papalaua Street.

Police say an unknown male walked into the bank, handed a teller a note and demanded money. No weapons were seen by the teller at the time.

Police say the teller gave the man $1,200 in various bills and the suspect then fled the scene.

Police say they identified Silva as a suspect through their investigation. Silva, who is a resident of Lahaina, is described as approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Silva is asked to call the Maui Police department at (808) 244-6400 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. The public is advised not to approach or to try to detain Silva.