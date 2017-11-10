The 61st graduation ceremony for individuals participating in the Maui and Molokaʻi Drug Court took place on Thursday afternoon in Second Circuit Court.

The milestone event marked the successful completion of the program by more than 600 graduates since the court first convened in 2000.

The intensive court-based program provides outpatient substance abuse treatment to justice-involved adults, as an alternative to jail time. The program is designed to specifically address community problems stemming from substance abuse, while minimizing the societal costs of drug-related crimes, and protecting the community.

Thursday’s graduating class of 17 was the third largest class in the program’s history.