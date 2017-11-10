The Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua announced it is now offering a nightly Tiki Hour from 5 to 6 p.m.

During Tiki Hour, guests and the local community alike can enjoy half off pupus and Moët champagne by the glass.

Attendees will be able to take in the beautiful Maui sunset while sipping Moët champagne and enjoying pupu’s made by award-winning head chef Alvin Savella. The enhanced menu includes fresh, local ingredients and a variety of options to please any palate including:

Grilled “He’e” Octopus

kale-mac-nut pesto, local goat chévre, Maui pineapple-sesameglaze, potato crisps, mustard seed-watercress

Kona Kampachi Crudo

bacon dashi, ogo, black sesame, crispy shallots

Crispy 5-spiced Duck Buns

hoisin-ohelo berry, pickled vegetables

Ahi Tuna Poke

Maui onion, togarashi aioli, tempura nibs, coconut cilantro air, kaffir-lime oil, ogo-inamona

Seared Scallops

smoked pork belly, taro leaf lu’au, umami glaze, rice crisp, tomato jam, toasted sesame seeds

Ami Ami Chop Chop

Waipoli butter lettuce, ruby red & golden beets, Point Reyes blue cheese, pickled vegetables, crispy poached egg, Marcona almonds, Hāna papaya vinaigrette

Charred Pupukaula “Cured Beef” & Kealoha Farms Tomatoes

roasted garlic, Haʻikū avocado, baby romaine, Maui onion, pickled mustard seeds

Crispy Haʻikū Avocado Katzu Style

harissa, ʻulu “bread fruit” gruyere fondue

To make reservations at The Banyan Tree, click here.