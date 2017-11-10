Tiki Hour at The Banyan Tree RestaurantNovember 10, 2017, 1:25 PM HST (Updated November 10, 2017, 1:26 PM) · 0 Comments
The Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua announced it is now offering a nightly Tiki Hour from 5 to 6 p.m.
During Tiki Hour, guests and the local community alike can enjoy half off pupus and Moët champagne by the glass.
Attendees will be able to take in the beautiful Maui sunset while sipping Moët champagne and enjoying pupu’s made by award-winning head chef Alvin Savella. The enhanced menu includes fresh, local ingredients and a variety of options to please any palate including:
Grilled “He’e” Octopus
kale-mac-nut pesto, local goat chévre, Maui pineapple-sesameglaze, potato crisps, mustard seed-watercress
Kona Kampachi Crudo
bacon dashi, ogo, black sesame, crispy shallots
Crispy 5-spiced Duck Buns
hoisin-ohelo berry, pickled vegetables
Ahi Tuna Poke
Maui onion, togarashi aioli, tempura nibs, coconut cilantro air, kaffir-lime oil, ogo-inamona
Seared Scallops
smoked pork belly, taro leaf lu’au, umami glaze, rice crisp, tomato jam, toasted sesame seeds
Ami Ami Chop Chop
Waipoli butter lettuce, ruby red & golden beets, Point Reyes blue cheese, pickled vegetables, crispy poached egg, Marcona almonds, Hāna papaya vinaigrette
Charred Pupukaula “Cured Beef” & Kealoha Farms Tomatoes
roasted garlic, Haʻikū avocado, baby romaine, Maui onion, pickled mustard seeds
Crispy Haʻikū Avocado Katzu Style
harissa, ʻulu “bread fruit” gruyere fondue
To make reservations at The Banyan Tree, click here.