Some news highlights from around Maui include the recent announcement that Island Air will end it’s 37 year history with it’s final flight tonight, departing from Kahului Airport. Flight #449 is scheduled to depart OGG at 10:14 p.m. tonight, Friday, Nov. 10, and arrive at the Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at 10:49 p.m.

Top Maui Headlines – November 10, 2017 Here's some of what was happening around Maui this week.Details: http://mauinow.com/?p=251319#MauiNowNews #MauiNow Posted by MauiNow.com on Friday, November 10, 2017

If you have $3.3 million on hand, you might be interested in purchasing the oceanfront home of rocker Sammy Hagar. He has listed his 10-acre Haiku retreat after acquiring the property in 1995. He says he’s selling the property because he isn’t able to get back to the islands as often as he’d like.



In news from the crime front, a Makawao man wanted in connection with an incident involving an assault and vehicle theft in Kahului last year at the Wiki Wai Car Wash was arrested and charged. Cy Ribucan, 22, is accused of assaulting a driver and stealing their vehicle. His bail was set at $100,000.

Also in crime, a Haʻikū man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint during an incident at his West Kuiaha Road home. The incident was reportedly lasted about 45 minutes and Toyota Tacoma vehicles were stolen during the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the roadways, a 66-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a head-on traffic accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway on Monday. The man, who was a rear seat passenger in a gray 2011 Scion, has since been identified as Manuel R. Rivera. The Scion was struck head-on by a white Toyota Tacoma that was traveling in the opposite direction. Police say the pickup matches the description of one that was involved in a hit-and-run accident earlier in Wailuku.

Monday’s accident was the second fatality in as many days on Maui. The other involved a Kīhei woman who suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle collision in Wailea on Sunday night.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency will begin testing its Attack Warning Signal or “Wailing Tone” next month as they continue preparedness and consequence management plans related to potential attack scenarios. The new Attack Warning Signal test will take place monthly, beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st.

More than 10,000 people attended this week’s 4th Annual Made in Maui County Festival, held on Friday and Saturday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Organizers reported a 65% increase in attendance by wholesale buyers and distributors, boosting small business opportunities on Maui.

Also this week, Maui mourns the loss of longtime Maui businessman and Kahakuloa cattle rancher, David “Buddy” Nobriga. He died Wednesday at the age of 90. Nobriga was the patriarch of a family that owns and operates Maui Soda & Ice Works and manufactures Roselani Ice Cream. Services are pending.