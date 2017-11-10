The 27th Anniversary edition of the Hula O Nā Keiki children’s hula competition takes place today and tomorrow, Nov. 10 and 11, 2017, at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel. The cultural competition features dancers ranging in age from 5 to 17 and aims to perpetuate cultural traditions of Hawaiʻi including chanting styles and dance performances.

Entering as soloists or pālua (boy and girl pairs), contestants will perform kahiko (ancient) and ʻauana (modern) hula styles that reflect both traditional and personal interpretations of competition songs.

Dancers will be judged on their interview skills, chanting styles, dance performances and cultural appropriateness of costumes and adornments.

A new addition for 2017, ʻAuana songs must be in the Hawaiian language, written between 1970 to present and either about love for a person or honoring a particular place in Hawaiʻi. This year’s theme for pālua songs are Hapa Haole songs written between 1929-1959.

In its 27th year, the cultural competition continues to educate participants and attendees alike in Hawaiian traditions and perpetuates the culture so that the traditions can be carried forward. To complement the keiki hula competition, weekend festivities at the hotel include arts and crafts from all islands, cultural and hula workshops, and Hawaiian entertainment. On Sunday, the event will close with a special Sunday Champagne Brunch at the Tiki Terrace.