Maui nonprofit Nā Keiki O Emalia will host various activities on Thursday, Nov. 16, to raise support for grieving children on Maui.

Last week, Mayor Arakawa, joined by Nā Keiki O Emalia Executive Director Brooke Brown and organization volunteer Uma Darling, proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, as Children’s Grief Awareness Day.

The national day of awareness is an annual event that was founded in 2008 to help others understand the impact of death on children and their need for support. The day is observed every year on the third Thursday in November (the Thursday before Thanksgiving).

Members of Nā Keiki O Emalia say this time of year is a particularly appropriate time to support grieving children because the holiday season is often an especially difficult time after a death.

By participating in this national movement, Nā Keiki O Emalia seeks to promote the availability of its grief support services in the community, while bringing attention to the fact that often support can make all the difference in the life of a grieving child.

“It’s so important that we raise awareness of the painful impact that the death of a loved one has in the life of a child,” said Brown. “Children’s Grief Awareness Day is an opportunity to make sure that these children—our family members and neighbors—receive the support they need and are made aware of the options available to them, such as those our organization offers.”

Residents and visitors will find ballot box style donation boxes in over 50 retail stores around Maui, including Minit Stop, Tamura’s, and Ululani’s Shave Ice, which are being displayed for one day only, Nov. 16, in support of Children’s Grief Awareness Day.

Supporters of Nā Keiki O Emalia are encouraged to host their own Facebook fundraisers on Nov. 16, using Facebook’s “Start a Fundraiser” tool.

Activities on Maui for Children’s Grief Awareness Day, Nov. 16

A “ballot box” donation campaign at retail shops island wide for one day only: a remarkable community-wide effort to raise support for grieving children on Maui (complete list of locations below)

An awareness campaign on Facebook, including a one-day peer-to-peer fundraising effort

A Nā Keiki O Emalia information table from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Makawao Farmer’s Market, across the street from Rodeo General Store

Complete List of Donation Box Locations

Island-wide:

Minit Stop (Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Pāʻia, Wailuku, Pukalani, Makawao)

Tamura’s (Lahaina, Kīhei, Wailuku)

Ululani’s Shave Ice (Kīhei, Lahaina, Wailuku)

West Maui

Leoda’s Kitchen & Pie Shop, Olowalu

Teddy’s Burgers, Lahaina

Maui Brewing Company, Kahana

Central Maui

Kahului: Maui Coffee Roasters, Pinata’s, Tin Roof, Maui Lani Golf Course pro shop, The Pet Shop, Hue Interior Design and Home Boutique

Waikapū: King Kamehameha Golf Course pro shop, Kahili Golf Course Pro-shop

Wailuku: Giannatto’s Pizza, Jersey Mikes, PANN, Jini’s Curry, Farmacy Health Bar, Wailuku Coffee Company, Four Sisters Bakery, Zings

North Shore/Upcountry

Pāʻia: Toby’s Shave Ice and Wertheim Gallery

Makawao: Antique Boutique Maui, Designing Wahine, Gecko Trading Company Boutique, Holiday & Company, Pink by Nature, The Mercantile, Makawao Garden Cafe, Hurricane

Kula: Kula Ace Hardware, Morihara Store, Fong Store, Grandma’s Coffee House

ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store, ʻUlupalakua

South Maui

Nalu’s, Kīhei

Wailea: Bella Bloom, Wailea Wine, Snorkel Bob’s, Water Lily

For more information about the one-day awareness campaign, about the Children’s Grief Awareness national movement, or about the services provided to the community’s children through Maui nonprofit Nā Keiki O Emalia, click here. RSVP to the Facebook Event, email contact@nkoemaui.org, or call (808) 214-9832.