The West Maui Taxpayers Association (WMTA) will host its final West Maui community disaster planning meeting for 2017 on Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Maui Senior Center (788 Pauoa St., Lahaina). Sharon Mielbrecht of the Pacific Disaster Center will be the guest speaker.

The Hawai‘i Hazards Awareness & Resilience Program (HHARP) is a series of monthly workshops, presented by subject-matter experts, to provide education for hazard understanding and offer tools and information resources to guide community mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery planning.

The WMTA is working with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, the Pacific Disaster Center and the State Emergency Management Agency to develop a customized disaster plan designed to meet West Maui’s specific needs.

The isolation from the island’s major hospital and airport, due to frequent road closures, fires and flooding, have highlighted the need for special preparedness planning.

There will be no meeting in December. Further meetings will be announced for 2018.

These meetings are free and open to the public. The West Maui Taxpayers Association invites community members to be a part and help save lives when disaster strikes. More Information on WMTA and disaster preparedness can be found online.