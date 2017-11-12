Maui Obituaries

Manuel Rivera Rivera

December 16, 1950 – November 6, 2017

Manuel Rivera Rivera, 66, of Kahului, passed away on Nov. 6, 2017, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 16, 1950, in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Norman’s Mortuary; burial will held in the Philippines.

Manuel was a Landscaper for KOR Westin Hotel. He is survived by his wife, Rebeca Rivera; sons, Arnold Rivera, Manny (Estelyn) Baysa; daughter, Remalyn Rivera; sister, Benjamina (Vicente) Castillo; brothers, Jose (Feliciana) Rivera, Angel Rivera, Gregorio (Susana) Rivera, Guillermo (Marina) Rivera, Andres (Regina) Rivera; and grandchildren, Nicole Baysa and Tyar Ann Baysa.

Anthony Hanalei Peters

July 31, 1947 – November 5, 2017

Anthony Hanalei Peters, 70, went home to our heavenly father on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

He was born and raised in Lahaina and was the son of Hank and Cecilia Peters.

He leaves his wife of 49 years, Yvonne “Momi”; his two daughters, Francine “Lani” (Sione Maile) Moala, Cherie (Bobby) Brown; nine grandchildren, Angela, Isaac, and Talia Filikitonga-Peters, Sean and Sosaia Moala, Shanon and Toni-Ann (deceased) Peters, Tasi and Natasha Lepetia-Peters; nine great grandchildren, Leila, Hanalei, Nick, Kaylah, Kaydon, Legend, Tevai, Terina and Tiara; sisters, Lorraine “Lovey” Yoshimoto, Cherie Rooks; his brothers, Earl (Patty) Nishiyama, Arthur Peters, Wendell (Sonia) Peters; and many nieces and nephews.

Hanalei loved and worshipped our Heavenly Father and was a member of the King’s Chapelof Lahaina.

He worked at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel for over 40 years, and was active with union activities, supported his co-workers and worked closely with management. He was also involved with the King Kamehameha parade – specifically with the Pa’u riders and the horses. As Hanalei would say, his favorite memory would be with his family in the mountains with his horses.

A celebration of his life will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m., continuing on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Norman’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; burial will follow at 2 p.m.

Rhendie Michaela Makanalani Hepa

February 27, 1996 – November 5, 2017

Rhendie Michaela Makanalani Hepa, 21, of Kīhei passed away on Nov. 5, 2017, in Wailuku at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Rhendie was born Feb. 27, 1996 in Līhue, Kauaʻi.

She worked in retail and food and beverage. She had a passion for hula, modeling, photography and theatre. Rhendie was a 2014 graduate of Kīhei Charter High School and attended Kapiʻolani Community College.

She is survived by her son Isaiah Kahekili Oneha of Maui; her mother, Leilani Michelle Klask of North Carolina; father Derrick (Ruby) Hepa of Kauaʻi; sister Rhianna Hepa of North Carolina; half sisters Kanui and Deejdrah Hepa of Kauaʻi; grandmother Sandra Richardson of North Carolina; long time companion Maximin Oneha IV of Maui; numerous aunties, uncles and cousins; predeceased by grandparents Bertram C. Klask Sr., Sam Hepa Sr. and Janet Hepa.

Visitation will be be held Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at 9 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului with a service to follow at 10 a.m. A celebration of life and scattering of ashes will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at 1 p.m, at Kamaʻole III Beach Park in Kīhei.

Rhendie was a wonderful mother with a beautiful heart that touched the lives of many. She will be dearly missed.

Crescencio “Cris” Baluba

April 9, 1934 – November 2, 2017

Crescencio “Cris” Balubar, 83, of Kīhei, passed away on Nov. 2, 2017 at Hospice Maui. He was born on April 9, 1934 in Puʻunēnē, Maui.

Crescencio was a veteran of The United States Marine Corps. He was a shipping and receiving supervisor and worked overseas on Johnson Atoll.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Family request casual attire.

A gathering for friends and family will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 at Kenolio Beach Park in Kīhei for scattering of ashes at sea.

Crescencio is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (MJ) Balubar; son, Jeff Balubar (Laurie); daughters, Abigail Balubar, Tina Balubar- Smith, Linda Balubar-Silva (Ganon), Vanessa Balubar, Jeanie Silva (Ron); brother, Richard Balubar (Iola); 5 sisters, Virgie (Ray) Orta, Carmen(Ben)Torres, Lisa (Tom)Walker, DeeDee (Anthony) Amaral, Shirley (Glen) Medeiros; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Matthew I.P. Sardine

December 25, 1984 – November 1, 2017

Matthew I.P. Sardine known as “Matty” of Waiehu, Maui passed away on Nov. 1, 2017. Matthew was born on Dec. 25, 1984, on Christmas day and was a gift to this world.

His love, courage, loyalty and “kluchyness” will be greatly missed. Matty lived his life to the fullest every single day, especially for his two baby girls Leah and Lily. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend to all who’ve had the privilege to meet him.

Matty worked at Gammie Homecare, helping those with medical needs and terminal patients transitioning, providing equipment and assistance. He loved his job and what it stood for. Although his laughter and presence leaves a void in our hearts, we all find comfort in our faith, knowing that Matthew is the guardian angel for all who loved him.

Matty is survived by his parents Kathy Lee Sayre and Anthony A. Sardine (Deborah Sardine), two baby girls Leah Napua Sardine and Lily Puamaeʻole Sardine, his love and mother of his children Dominique Nikki Gusman; his brothers Keaka Sardine (Angel Sardine), Jonathan Awai: sisters Cherie Awai Gouveia (Alfred Gouveia) and Sailau Ioakimi(Kawika Momoa & daughter Kaile Momoa) five nephews Anthony, Quinn, Noah, Liam, Kamuela and three nieces True, Dolly, and Alena. Also survived by his loving “Tutu Lady” Jo Sayre Wong.

A celebration of Life will be he held on Nov. 14, 2017 at Hope Chapel in Kīhei.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Services will be from 11 a.m. to noon with his celebration to follow in the courtyard.

Matthew’s ashes will be scattered the next morning Nov. 15, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Maliko Bay, a place where he always yearned to be.

Matt, you are forever engraved in our hearts. A hui hou, until we meet again.

Anthony Jack Masao Kina

April 13, 1947 – October 30, 2017

Anthony Jack Masao Kina, 70, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on Oct. 30, 2017, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born on April 13, 1947, in Puʻunēnē, Maui.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao; placement in the niche will follow. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Anthony was a retired carpenter. He is survived by his brother, Stanley Kina; and sisters, Diane (Howard) Cabacungan and Suzanne (David) Cabacungan.

George “Big Papa” Kauhi

April 16, 1920 – October 30, 2017

George “Big Papa” Kauhi, 97, passed away on Oct. 30, 2017, of natural causes at his home in Wailuku.

Visitation will on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku starting at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

Big papa was born in Honolulu. He was an army veteran who served in World War II. For 30 years he worked at Hawaiian Telephone Company as an installer. George is best known as a beloved local musician.

He is survived by his beloved wife Emma, nine children, 21 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Juanita “Aning” Cajudoy Echalas

March 12, 1933 – October 29, 2017

Juanita “Aning” Cajudoy Echalas, 84, of Wailuku, passed away on Oct. 29, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on March 12, 1933 in Badoc, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 10 a.m., and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Juanita began her career as a waitress for the grand opening of Tea House of the Maui Moon Restaurant at Napili Kai Hotel; a Store Manager at Napili Village Store where she worked for 20 years until her retirement in 1988. She continued to work for five years as cashier and bookkeeper at Songʻs Kitchen in Lahaina Wharf and known for her friendly smile, and offered meals to those who were less fortunate. Juanita held an officer position as President of a Senior Citizen group in Wailuku for five years, a long-time member of Badoc-Pinili Aid Association of Hawaiʻi; and a Maui Evangelical Church member.

Although Juanita had a busy bee retirement life, she always found time to prepare a home-cooked meal for everyone she fondly referred to as, “Honey Honey!”

She is predeceased by her husband, Anselmo Echalas; daughter, Virginia “Nene” Chase, brother Lorenzo Cajudoy Jr., step sons Rolando (Lina) and Domy (Lida) and is survived by her sons, Antonio (Lulu) Panlasigui Sr., Artemio Panlasigui, Amelito Panlasigui, and Alvin (Tessie) Panlasigui; daughter, Velma Panlasigui; step-daughters Alma (Florendo) Tabios, Pricilia (late Rev. Walter Baloaloa), Lennie (Lou) Rebudal, and stepson Ben (Priscilla) Echalas; father, Lorenzo Cajudoy Sr.; sister, Clemencia (Ben) Alcaraz; brother, Clemente “Jimmy” Cajudoy; 23 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

We thank Dr. O’Donovan and the Maui Health System nurses who provided excellent comfort and care for her – Sarah, Amanda, Diana, and Miriam.

Williette “Haunani” Mei Ling Doong

October 18, 1959 – October 26, 2017

“Your presence we miss, your memories we treasure – Loving you always, forgetting you never”.

Williette “Haunani” Mei Ling Doong, 58, of Kahului, was called home to our Lord on Oct. 26, 2017 under the care of her loving family and Hospice Maui. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marion Doong Sr., sister, Leila Silva, and baby angel, Felicity.

Haunani was born on Oct. 18, 1959. She graduated from Maui High School in 1977 and took employment at Vineyard Crack Seed Store, Aloha Restaurant, National Car Rental, and Maui Economic Opportunity – where she spent 21 years inspiring many of Maui’s preschool aged children.

Haunani will be remembered for her selflessness, quiet strength, and obsession with providing for her family. She indulged in the simplest pleasures of life – chic flicks, football, family karaoke, and watching her grandbabies grow up. She dreamed of the day that she would be able to travel the world.

Haunani is survived by her spouse, Byron Mendoza, four children – Ashley (Thomas) Tang, Tiffany Mendoza, Jeremy Mendoza, Shelby Mendoza – and eight grandchildren.

Services honoring Haunani will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with mass service beginning at 11 a.m.

Haunani had a pure and gentle soul, and worked hard to fulfill God’s purpose for her. Family and friends now treasure the memories, and know that her legacy lives on in the many lives she’s touched, inspired, and nurtured. Loving you always Haunani, forgetting you never.

Janet “Jaye” Recarte Reyes Magalianes

June 22, 1937 – October 22, 2017

Janet “Jaye” Recarte Reyes Magalianes, 80, of Haʻikū, Maui, passed away on Oct. 22, 2017 at home in Haʻikū, Maui under Hospice Care surrounded with her love ones. She was born on June 22, 1937 in Haʻikū, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului.

Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. and cremation to follow. Private Scattering of cremains will be at a later date.

Janet “Jaye” retired from Star-Bulletin & Honolulu Advertiser worked for 27 years (1970-1997). She was predeceased by her husband Saturnino Anthony “Pops” Magalianes Sr. and daughter Tracy Dorene Magalianes. She is survived by sons: Glenn Matthew (Lee Ann Peters, Deceased) Magalianes, Damien “Boom” Anthony (Didi Domingo) Magalianes, Edward Isaac “Ping Pong” (Linda Nahina) Magalianes, Saturnino “Jr Boy” Anthony (Heidi Erida) Magalianes Jr.; daughters: Glenda Lucia “Tita” (Dean) Perreault, Darrielle “Ui” (Adam) Jardine, Doreen Theresa “Girlie” (Jeff) Silva.; brothers: Philip (Gail) Reyes, Roger (Sherry) Ross; sisters: Rosalia Baduria, Elizabeth (Domi) Dela Cruz, Barbara (Stevan) Holt, Rosemary (Gary) Droney, Diane Agdeppa, Dorene Labat, Grace DiFranco, Sylvia Lapiano, Charlotte (Dan) Ranger; 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Randolph Balalio Jr.

November 18, 1970 – October 26, 2017

Randolph Balalio Jr., 46, of Kahului, Maui, formerly of Kalapana, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Oct. 26, 2017. He was born on Nov. 18, 1970, in Honolulu.

A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Faith in Jesus Church, 432 Waiehu Beach Rd, Wailuku; dinner to follow at 6 p.m.

Randolph was a Cook at Tante’s Restaurant in Kahului. He is survived by his parents, Charlene “Lei” Kaui Kinchoy (William), Randolph “Randy” Balalio (Noelani); daughters, Brandi Balalio, Christine Pettit (Kaliko), Ashley Balalio; brother, Daniel Balalio; grandmother, Grandma Balalio; aunty, Jeannie Ponder; uncles, Joe Boy Balalio (Anna), Brian Balalio; nieces & nephews, Skyler Balalio (Gretchen), Nani Balalio, Sean-Dee Balalio, Daniel Balalio Jr.; and 5 ½ grandchildren.

Big Island Obituaries

Mark Fred Ater

December 3, 1957 – November 7, 2017

Mark Fred Ater, 59, peacefully passed away Nov. 7, 2017. Mark was born Dec. 3, 1957, in Honolulu.

Mark worked in maintenance. Celebration of life will be on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Puhi Bay from noon to 5 p.m.

Survived by wife Anna K Ater; stepmother Judy Ater; hanai sons Kamalani Hutchinson; Koa Evans; daughters Janna (Jaysen) Manuia; brother Tom (Genny) Texeira; sisters Jamie Ater (Dale Stenoien); Jessie (Dwayne) Vargas; grandchildren Alana, Iokua, Anela, Alohi, Iakona; nine brother-in-laws, 10 sister-in-laws, numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Joseph Manuela Chang

June 5, 1958 – November 2, 2017

Joseph Manuela Chang, 59, passed away on Nov. 2, 2017. Joseph was born June 5, 1958, in Makaha, Oʻahu.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by son Keo A. Chang; daughters Sharana H. (Kamu) Chang; Mokihana K. Chang; parents George Acoy Chang; mother Thelma Naehu; brothers William Chang; George A. Chang; sisters Thelma (John) Awai of Kailua, Oʻahu; Maryann Arang of North Carolina; Gina (Kaipo) Akaka of Punchbowl, Oʻahu; six grandchildren; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Damon Kulani AhQuin

August 18, 1963 – October 29, 2017

Damon Kulani AhQuin, 54, peacefully passed away Oct. 29, 2017. Damon was born Aug. 18, 1963, in San Diego.

Damon was a farmer. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Survived by Christie Kahealani Harvey (partner); son Shiloh Keliikeanui AhQuin; daughters Sasha Kahealani AhQuin; Sheanalani Kela AhQuin; Sabrynn Kuumomimakamae AhQuin; Serenity Kealohalulehua Kaanaana AhQuin; brother Joel Keakahi AhQuin Jr.; sisters Jola Lundford; Leoleta Ka’aihue; three grandchildren, numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.