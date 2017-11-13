Singapore-based airline Scoot will enter the Hawai‘i market on Dec. 19, with service from Honolulu to Singapore through Osaka.

To celebrate the inaugural flight landing in Honolulu on Dec. 19, the airline is offering $80, one-way fares from Honolulu to Osaka and $200 one-way fares to Singapore for travel between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25, 2017.

For travel between Jan. 1, 2018 and May 31, 2018, Scoot will offer a promotional rate of $150 one-way to Osaka and $250 one-way to Singapore. Travel for either promotion can be booked now through Nov. 28, 2017, on the Scoot website.

“We are pleased to enter the US market through Hawai‘i,” said Lee Lik Hsin, Scoot CEO. “We’ve heard so much excitement among our frequent fliers since announcing the Honolulu route and we wanted to offer Hawai‘i locals a chance to experience our airline and visit one of our key destinations at an affordable rate.”

Scoot will operate four times weekly with flights to Singapore with a stopover in Osaka on a twin-aisled Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The new flight route will be Scoot’s entry to the Hawai‘i market and Hawai‘i’s first direct flight connecting the state to Singapore, a major Southeast Asian city and tourist destination.

The flight schedule for the Singapore – Honolulu service is as follows:

Based out of Singapore, Scoot is the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group. It was voted the Best Low Cost Airline (Asia/Pacific) by AirlineRatings.com in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.