Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was on Maui to honor veterans over the weekend. She also attended commemoration events on Oʻahu as well as the Centennial Observance Honoring Queen Liliʻuokalani’s Life and Legacy at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

While on Maui, the congresswoman visited with Ruth April, a 95 year old Marine WWII veteran. Ruth shared stories about her training at Camp Lejeune, why she joined, and how she remains a proud Marine.

The congresswoman also hosted a “Congress On Your Corner” at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center where she visited with local residents, heard from constituents and small business owners and shared how her office can assist people with federal services like the VA, IRS, Social Security, and more.

In the evening, Rep. Gabbard delivered the keynote address at Maui’s 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration Banquet, where more than 150 Vietnam veterans and their families, along with Gold Star families, were celebrated in a “welcome home” ceremony. The congresswoman spoke about the sacrifices they have made, the hardships they have faced, and how we must do more to care for them. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard pinned each veteran with the Vietnam War Commemorative Partner Program lapel pin to thank them for their service.

While on Oʻahu, the congresswoman joined hundreds in presenting hoʻokupu in honor of the queen, and commemorating her legacy of peace. Later in the morning, the congresswoman delivered remarks at the 99th Anniversary Commemoration of the End of WWI ceremony held at the Waikīkī Natatorium War Memorial.

The congresswoman spoke about the bond that connects veterans of every generation, and how best our country can honor their service. Rep.i Gabbard introduced the Rehabilitating World War I Memorial Act of 2017 to honor the sacrifices and patriotism of the more than 4,000,000 American men and women who served in World War I by preserving World War I memorials like the Natatorium and others throughout the United States.