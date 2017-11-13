For the eleventh consecutive year, The Old Wailuku Inn at Ulupono will host its annual open house celebrating the start of the holiday season.

Lei of Aloha Eleven, which is also the major annual fundraiser for Hōkūlani Holt’s hālau hula, Pā‘ū O Hi‘iaka, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The ticket price of $40 includes a tour of the historic, award-winning bed and breakfast inn, an afternoon filled with hula, Hawaiian music, readings of Don Blanding’s poems, a light lunch and beverages. Lei and wreath making will be done on site with finished products available for sale. A Hawaiian Country Store will also be stocked with lots of special gift items, many of them handmade by hālau member and friends of the hālau.

The theme of this year’s event is “The Spirit of Christmas.” Innkeeper Janice Fairbanks goes all out decorating the Inn and displays many Santa Clauses from her collection of more than 600.

The Old Wailuku Inn at Ulupono is locatedat 2199 Kaho‘okele Street (corner of High Street). Free parking and shuttle service is available at the County of Maui Parking Lot at High & Kaohu Streets.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Sally Cool at (808) 264-1820 or emailing her at shoopiicool@gmail.com