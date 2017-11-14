Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Dear Mayor,

Q: I request a review of the crosswalk located at Keonekai Road and South Kīhei Road.

I am a victim of this pedestrian crossing. Keonekai is a busy road and the pedestrian crossing on South Kīhei Road is located just south of this intersection. It is in need of a pedestrian crossing signal light.

I was hit by a truck at this location and my dog died because the person making the left turn from Keonekai Road onto South Kīhei Road. claimed she didn’t see me in the crosswalk.

Since then, people have told me that they, too, were also trying to cross at this location and were nearly hit by drivers who weren’t aware of the crosswalk.

I would think that when there is an intersecting street, the pedestrian crossing signals are needed more than anywhere. This is the major crossing area to access Kamaole Beach Park III.

Please consider installing a pedestrian signal light at this intersection. Mahalo.

A: I’m truly saddened to hear of the injuries you and your dog suffered. While there are no current plans to install a pedestrian crossing light at the Keonekai intersection of South Kīhei Road, our Public Works Engineering Division will include this location in the Fiscal Year 2019 request for funding to conduct pedestrian count studies.

The results of the studies will help prioritize the pending requests for pedestrian-activated lights at locations in Maui County, including this one.

In the meantime, pedestrians should continue to look both ways and make sure that approaching traffic has stopped or a break in traffic is sufficient enough before stepping into a crosswalk and continue to use caution when crossing.