There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

West Side

Today: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind around 10 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.