The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program will kick-off on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. The program helps provide underprivileged children and seniors with gifts for Christmas.

Since 2013, Burger King Hawai‘i has promoted a holiday season campaign to benefit the Angel Tree Program, with monies raised going directly to buying gifts for local children in need.

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 24, 2017, Burger King Hawai‘i customers will be invited to add a cash contribution of any size at the register or drive-thru window and to sign an Angel Tree tag.

Over the four years, Burger King Hawai‘i guests have donated more than $37,000 in support of the program.

The Burger King Hawai‘i goal for this year’s fundraiser is to raise $10,000, making the holiday season a little merrier for local keiki.

“Granting Christmas wishes to children in need is an extremely rewarding initiative,” said Denise Yamauchi, Managing Director for Kazi Restaurants of Hawai‘i, Inc. “We firmly believe our staff and guests will contribute in an effort to help us achieve our 2017 goal.”