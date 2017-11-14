The Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kā‘anapali has appointed a new general manager, Thomas Dante Foti.

Foti has a long history with the Marriott International family. Before joining Westin Maui, he was the general manager of the Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott Maui, a position he assumed in May 2015.

As general manager at Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Foti was responsible for operating the resort while successfully completing a $115 million renovation of all aspects of the property and repositioning it to appeal to the luxury traveler.

Foti’s extensive experience in the hospitality industry crosses several brands and includes serving as general manager of the Hilton Waikiki Beach, managing director of the Milford Plaza Hotel in New York, corporate director of operations for Amsterdam Hospitality, general manager of Hyatt San Jose, director of operations and director of food and beverage for Oakland Marriott City Center, director of food and beverage for Fountain Suites International in Phoenix, convention services manager at Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco, and catering and convention services manager at Park Fifty Hotel in San Francisco.

Between 2001 and 2010, Foti held several other positions at Marriott properties including area general manager of the Renaissance Times Square, where he was responsible for two Renaissance Hotels in New York – the Renaissance Times Square and Renaissance Hotel 57.

He also was general manager of the Renaissance Arts and Renaissance Pere Marquette Hotels in New Orleans and was general manager of the Renaissance CLUBSPORT in Walnut Creek, CA.

“We are proud to have Thomas join The Westin Maui Resort & Spa and bring his proven leadership in the hospitality industry in Hawai‘i and throughout the nation to help further elevate this outstanding resort,” said Harris Chan, Marriott International’s area vice president for Hawai‘i and French Polynesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Maui, Foti is vice-chair and member of the 2017-18 Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Board of Directors. He is also a board member of the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Foti attended the University of California, Los Angeles where he focused his studies on political science and international relations, and completed coursework in sociology and psychology.