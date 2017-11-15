AD
Maui Film, “Kuleana” Kicks Off Hawai‘i International Film Festival

November 15, 2017, 11:58 AM HST (Updated November 15, 2017, 11:58 AM) · 0 Comments
    KULEANA is the opening-night movie on Thursday, Nov. 16 as the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival kicks of four nights in Hilo at the Historic Palace Theatre.

    One of the stars and Executive Producers of KULEANA, Kristina Anapau (TRUE BLOOD, BLACK SWAN) is a Hilo-native, now living and working in Hollywood.

    Attending the screening to introduce the movie and perform a Q&A afterwards will be Burt Sakata, the production designer on the motion picture as well as for GET A JOB, the previous feature comedy from Wailuku writer/director Brian Kohne and producer Stefan Schaefer. Sakata is also a member of the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana since the seventies, and served as an island commissioner through the ten-years of the clean-up through 2004.

    The movie also makes its Kauaʻi Premiere this weekend as closing night movie on Sunday, Nov. 19 on Kauaʻi also as part of the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival festivities in the Historic Waimea Theater.

    Another of the stars of KULEANA, Sonya Balmores (SOUL SURFER, Marvel’s INHUMANS) is a Kauaʻi-native, so she is excited her friends and family will experience her award-winning work for the first time. Writer/director Brian Kohne will introduce the movie and perform a Q&A afterwards.

    Next up for KULEANA will be a one-night-only screening on Maui during the holidays – stay tuned for an exclusive announcement on that event on Maui Now and Pacific Media Group.

    Maui’s Kealani Warner and the Hawaiʻi Island’s Kristina Anapau at the Oʻahu Premier of KULEANA in the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival

    Willie K (who composed the original score for KULEANA with Johnny Wilson), Toni and Debby Kahaialiʻi, and Brian Kohne at the KULEANA Oʻahu Premiere in the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival

    Maui’s Burt Sakata and Hawaiʻi State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson (also a member of Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana) at the Oʻahu Premier of KULEANA in the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival

    SONYA BALMORES and KRISTINA ANAPAU at the KULEANA World Premier in the Maui Film Festival

    KULEANA the movie.

