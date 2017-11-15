Santa will be taking photos at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center starting Saturday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Dec. 24.

Photos with Santa will take place at Santa’s village, located at the north wing on the first level, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Photo packages will be available ranging from $24.99 to $49.99 and will include a Shutterfly $20 promotional gift card and one free phone call from Santa with every package purchase. Optional enhancements will include digital downloads and stickers, holiday keepsake gifts, and a free APP.

“We are so excited to have Santa make personal phone calls to our keiki this year”, says Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “By popular demand, Santa will be wearing his traditional attire, so don’t miss taking your annual keepsake photo”, says Rojas.

Also being offered this year at a nominal fee will be Santa’s Fastpass, an online time slot reservation system to help avoid holiday lines.

QKC will also keep the keiki busy by offering an opportunity to write a letter to Santa that can be dropped in Santa’s mailbox at Center Court.

In addition, Compassionate Santa appointments are available to families with children and adults with special needs to avoid the holiday crowds. Reservations are required through Guest Services.

For Santa’s hours and Fastpass Photo Reservations, click here or stop by the Queen

Kaʻahumanu Guest Service desk.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will also host a Holiday Toy Drive in partnership with Pacific Media Group and Maui United Way, from Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

Participants can drop off unwrapped gifts for keiki ages 0 to 18 at the QKC Center Court Holiday Toy Drive Bin during mall hours or at the Pacific Media Group office located at 311 Ano Street (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

With every gift donation of retail value $5 or more, the donor may enter for a chance-to-win a Las Vegas Getaway. There will be a one-time entry available for a chance-to-win without providing a gift.

The prize includes round-trip air between Honolulu and Las Vegas, round-trip Las Vegas airport transfers, five-night stay at The California Hotel & Casino, and three meals a day for two people.

The random draw winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 18, before noon throughout Pacific Media Group radio stations and QKC social media.

Jamba Juice will also be providing $1 off coupons for every donation received.

Donors must be 21 years or older to participate in the chance-to-win drawing.