The US Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift dive float found approximately three miles off Launiupoko, Maui, Thursday.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., watchstanders from Coast Guard Station Maui received notification from the motor vessel Aliʻinui crew stating they found an adrift dive float in good condition with an attached trail line.

There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area.

It is recommended owners of watersports equipment write their name and phone number on their gear. The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched to search the area.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout eye for signs of distress.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the dive float is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.