State Senators Donna Mercado Kim, Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Breene Harimoto and Glenn Wakai sent a letter to President Donald Trump and Congressional Leaders urging them to “take meaningful action to address the country’s gun violence epidemic.”

Within the span of just 33 days, 85 people have been killed in mass shootings in Las Vegas, Nevada and Sutherland Springs, Texas.

“This type of gun violence simply cannot continue,” said Sen. Kim. “Recent polls show that the majority of Americans support some type of gun safety so waiting to make changes that can protect the lives of innocent people is not acceptable.”

“Senseless deaths at the hands of those who are dangerous or possess guns illegally must be addressed now,” said Sen. Dela Cruz. “There are steps that can be taken immediately to make America safer and there is no reason to allow more lives to be taken due to gun violence.”

“The occurrence of these mass shootings is far too common today and we hope that Congress will heed the pleas of the majority of Americans who agree something needs to be done to stop gun violence,” said Sen. Wakai.

The Hawai‘i State Legislature passed HB459, which backers say keeps the guns out of the hands of dangerous people by alerting law enforcement when those who fail background checks try to purchase weapons. The bill was signed into law on June 29, 2017.

“We’re fortunate to live in a state where strict gun laws have helped to keep the incidents of gun violence relatively low. However, it is heartbreaking to hear the growing incidences of gun violence taking the lives of innocent adults and children and we, as leaders, must take action,” said Sen. Harimoto.

Similar letters on gun control are being sent by other state legislators from across the country who attended the State Innovation Exchange Legislator Conference in Washington, D.C. in October.