The busiest shopping week of the year is almost here. Some Black Friday sales have already kicked off but some of the best deals are going to be available only on Nov. 24.

Most retailers are allowing buyers to shop online and pickup at the store to avoid the lines and madness, however, some of the deals below are marked with a *, meaning the deal is a doorbuster and the buyer must be at the store for the steep discounted price.

Best Buy is taking the lead this year with the most discounts for electronics. Target comes in next offering great doorbuster discounts and even giving buyers gift cards up to $300 with select purchases. Sears is also great for discounts on mattresses and electronics, the line at Sears tends to be shorter than Target on Maui. Macy’s is already offering their Black Friday discounts and will be your go-to place for kitchen and clothing items and Walmart is your best bet for kids toys this year. Costco has the best prices for bundle kits on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and cameras.

Best Buy is offering free shipping, including to Maui, but they do add a small sales tax to the final purchase.

TVs

The best TV deal according to Black Friday ads is at Best Buy for the Sharp 50″ Class LED 2160 Smart 4k Ultra HD TV Roku for $180* (Reg. price $500). Saving buyers 64% off the regular price. However, buyers must be present at Best Buy for the deal, so if you’ll be on O’ahu, you’re in luck.

Maui buyers can buy the Sony 60″ Class LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for $600, which is $400 off the regular price, at bestbuy.com with free shipping.

Next up is the Samsung 65″ Flat 4k UHD TV available at Target for $850* (Reg. price $1,300), a savings of 34.6%.

Walmart will have the Samsung 65″ Class Curved 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV available for $998 (Reg. price $1298), for a savings of 23%.

Lowe’s will have the Samsung 40″ LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $330 (Reg. price $499), for a 33.87% savings.

Target will also have the LG 55″ Class 2160p 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $500* (Reg. price $700). A saving of 28.57%.

Other great Walmart Black Friday TV discounts:

Sharp 55″ Class 4K Smart TV for $298

Vizio 43″ Class 1080p TV for $198

Samsung 32″ Class TV for $158

Samsung 40″ 4K Smart TV for $328

Samsung 58″ 4K Smart TV for $598

Samsung 65″ Curved 4K Smart TV for $998

Target TV Deals worth noting, but you must be at the store for the discount.

Samsung 49″ 4K Ultra HD Samsung TV for $430*

Samsung 58″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $650*

Samsung 65″ 4K Ultra HD Samsung TV for $850*

LG 55″ 4K Ultra HD TV for $500*

TCL 49″ 4K Ultra HD Roku High Dynamic Range Smart TV for $350*

Westinghouse 55″ 4K Smart UHD TV for $250*

Headphones/Speakers

Pick up Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio2 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones at Bestbuy.com and Target for $160 (Reg. price $380). A saving of 60%.

Target will have the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones for $240 ($60 saving) plus you’ll get a free $30 Target gift card

iLive Alexa Voice Bluetooth Speaker at OfficeMax for $40 (Reg. price $80)

Sony Playstation 4

PlayStation 4 1TB Console at Costco for $190

PlayStation 4 1TB Console at Walmart, Target* and Bestbuy.com for $200

PlayStation 4 Console with Call of Duty WWII and Destiny 2 (PS4) at Costco for $290

Playstation 4 GranTurismo Sport VR Bundle (includes camera, headset and GT Sport game) at Walmart for $300

Xbox One S

Xbox One S 500GB Console at Bestbuy.com for $190

Xbox One S 500GB at Walmart for $189

Xbox One S 500GB at Target* for $190 but you’ll also get a $25 gift card

Xbox One S Bundle (comes with two controllers, 3-month game pass) at Costco for $220

Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for $230 at Best Buy

Xbox One S Bundle with Madden 18 and NBA 2K18 (also includes two controllers and a 3-month game pass) for $300 at Costco

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Aluminum Case Sport Band at Target for $180 (Reg. price $250)

Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $199 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 1 for $70 Off (pay $179-$229 depending on the model) at Macy’s

Apple Watch Series 3 for $330 at Target

Target*, Best Buy and Walmart are selling the Google home mini for $29. Walmart has a $25 gift card that effectively brings the price down to $4, while Target and Best Buy have a $10 gift card. Walmart also has the larger Google Home speaker (normally $129) for $79, with a $25 gift card.

Looking for wireless speakers for the beach or pool?

JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker can be found at Target* and Macy’s for $90, or grab the JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $150 at Bestbuy.com, for a $150 saving. Best Buy will also have the Insignia™ Portable Wireless Speaker available for $10 (Reg. price $40).

Smartphones

The Apple iPhone is rarely discounted, but the big three retailers all have Black Friday specials, with Walmart offering a $300 gift card for purchasers of the new iPhone X ($999), 8 and 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus with a two-year leasing deal.

Target and Best Buy’s deal is for the new 8 and 8 Plus only, with a $250 and $200 gift card, respectively. Walmart and Target say for this deal, you’ll need to come into the store to complete and activate it, but Best Buy will allow for online shopping.

Best Buy and Walmart both have the $300 gift card offer for the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note8 phones.

GoPro HERO5

GoPro HERO5 Black 4K Action Camera with Remote for $350 at Best Buy, plus you’ll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase

GoPro HERO5 Black from Target* for $350 plus you’ll get a $50 gift card

GoPro Hero 5 Session bundle with head strap and 16 GB SD card at Target* for $250 (regularly $340)

Best Buy

Best Buy Online and In-Store Deals begin at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and run to 1 a.m. Best Buy will open again at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Other Noteable Black Friday deals at Bestbuy.com

Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook Intel Celeron 2GB Memory 16GB eMMC Flash Memory in black for $108, ($80 saving)

Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook Intel Celeron 4GB Memory 32 GB eMMC Flash Memory in Metallic Black for $129, ($80 saving)

Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop with Intel Core i5 and 8GB Memory with 2TB Hard Drive for $387, ($170 saving)

Apple iPad mini 4 for $275, ($125 off the original price)

Microsoft Surface Pro Core M with Black Type Cover in Platinum for $629, ($370 saving)

KitchenAid KV25G0XER Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer in Empire Red for $200, saving you $325

Apple – MacBook Air® (Latest Model) 13.3″ Display with 8GB Memory and 256GB Flash Storage for $1,060, a $200 saving

iPad Pro (10.5 inch) save up to $150

Beats wireless starting at $100

Apple TV 4K 32GB for $180

Up to 40% off appliance deals plus a $100 gift card with purchase of two or more major appliances totaling $999 and up.

Keurig K50 classic series coffeemaker in black for $60

Nutri Ninja 72 oz. blender duo with Auto IQ in black/silver for $100

iRobot Roomba 690 app controlled robot vacuum for $275

Select Dyson floor care products

Amazon (along with all the other major retailers) will add new deals every day leading up to Black Friday, so be sure to check our list of all the Black Friday deals available online all week for the latest and greatest offers.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $898 (Save $300)

iRobot Roomba 690 WiFi-Enabled Robot Vacuum for $275 (Save $100)

Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console + Playstation VR Headset for $550 (Save $137)

Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit for $150 (Save $99)

Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker for $80 (Save $70)

Walmart

Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m on Thanksgiving night at Walmart.

Notable Walmart Black Friday Deals:

Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con for $299

HP Touch Laptop for $249

Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook 3, 4GB Memory, 16GB SSD for $120

HP Touch 11.6″ Chromebook for $179

Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Florida Speedway Mega Garage for $25

Ground Breakerz 3-Pack Trucks for $30

Batman vs Superman Ultimate Batcave Playset for $50

Wish I Was Kitchen Playset for $15

Just Play Doc McStuffins Plastic Toy Hospital Care Cart for $25

Shopkins Season 8 World Vacation Airplane Playset for $20

John Deere Gator XUV 12-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On for $298

Disney Frozen 12-Volt Ride-On Sleigh for $198

GMC Sierra Blackout Series Truck 6-Volt Battery-Powered Ride-On for $98

Primo Hot & Cold Water Dispenser for $74

Mainstays Barstools 3-Pack for $50

Better Homes and Gardens 23-Piece Gadget and Utensil Set for $9.88 (Reg. price $50)

Promark P70 GPS Drone for $99 (Reg. price $180)

Target

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night for six hours of sales. Target will close at midnight before opening again at a 6 a.m. on Friday morning for more sales. Black Friday deals will be available on Target.com the morning of Thanksgiving with free shipping on all orders. Target is also offering these deals online so you can pickup in store but excludes doorbusters which are marked *. If you spend $50 or more at Target on Black Friday, you’ll also get 20% off one shopping trip between Nov. 28 – Dec. 10.

HP 11.6″ Convertible Chromebook for $219*

urBeats headphones for $50*

My Size Elena, Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel or Belle doll for $50*

Barbie Big Box for $30*

New Bright 1:10-scale R/C Armadillo truck for $50*

Electric ride-ons 6V BMW motorcycle or Kid Trax Custom Coupe for $85*

Graco Milestone convertible car seat for $175

VTech digital video baby monitor for $90*

Canon Rebel for $450, $300 off

iPad Pro (10.5 in) for $530, regularly $650

iPad 32GB for $250, regularly $330

iPad mini 4 for $400

Dyson Pure Cool Link Purifying fan for $250*

Ninja Professional kitchen system for $100*

Rachael Ray 14-pc. porcelain enamel, aluminum nonstick cookware set for $90*

iRobots $275*, regularly $375

HexBug R/C Robot BattleBots Arena for $50*

Dyson vacuum $250

DJI Spark Mini Drone for $399

Sears

Sears will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and will re-open for Black Friday hours between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.

After 2 p.m., Black Friday items will go up in price.

Sears is promoting 10-50% off everything until Saturday, Nov. 25, with up to 40% off applicances.

Top applicances deals include Kenmore French door refrigerator for $900, regularly $1,900. The price will increase to $950 after 2 p.m. on Black Friday.

Another applicance Doorbuster includes 52% off Kenmore 4.5-cu. ft washer and 7.3 cu. ft. dryer, available for $450each. Prices will increase to $500 after 2 p.m. Black Friday.

Doorbusters include $50 for all DieHard industrial boots (regularly $105), Craftsman 320-pc mechanic tool set for $150, and Roebuck jeans for $10.

Save 54% on Kenmore 5-burner range, regularly $850, on sale for $390.

$40 for 7-ft Alpine Balsam Fir tree, originally $140

$350 each for Kenmore washer and dryer, originally $720

Up to 50% off tools

Save $415 on the Craftsman 41-inch 12-drawer heavy-duty ball-bearing tool chest for $300

Save $210 on Craftsman 450-piece mechanic tool set which will be $190

60% off handbags

40% off men’s and women’s fragrance sets

60% off kid’s sleepwear and dresswear

Up to 80% off fine jewlery

Pillows starting at $2

Buy one get one free bath towels

Up to 70% off luggage

Nutribullets for $60

Up to 60% off top brand mattresses including Serta, Sealy, Beautyrest, Tempur-pedic, iComfort, and Stearns and Foster

Macy’s

Macy’s Thanksgiving hours are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and they will open again at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with deals lasting until 1 p.m.

Once the ad is released, you’ll get a $10 off coupon for a purchase of $25 or more and a $20 off a purchase of $50 or more.

In-Store Only Deals:

Black & Decker RC516 16-Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer $8 (After $12 Mail-in Rebate)

Bella Toaster Oven 4 Slice Capacity $8 (After $12 Mail-in Rebate)

Bella 5 Qt. Programmable Polished Stainless Steel Slow Cooker for $8

$50 off Vitamix blenders

Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor, Mega Kitchen System for $130

Crux 10″ Copper Titanium Frypan $10 (After $10 Mail-In Rebate)

Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set for $90

Culinary Science by Martha Stewart Collection 14-Pc. Cookware Set for $150

Crux 12-Pc. Copper Titanium Cookware Set for $70

AQ Textiles Devon 4-Pc Sheet & Pillowcase Sets Collection for $30

All 3-piece reversible comforter sets are $18

All 7-piece reversible comforter sets are $44

70% off memory foam pillows and toppers

70% off throws

70% off all down pillows

65% off Hotel Collection

Costco

Costco is closed on Thanksgiving Day and will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

Acer 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook (4GB Memory 32GB Storage) for $200

HP Pavilion 15.6″ 1080p Touchscreen Windows 10 Professional Laptop for $800

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera 2 Lens Bundle for $450

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera 2 Lens Bundle for $500

Office Max

Office Max will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Home Depot

Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Home Depot won’t release their ad until Sunday, Nov. 19, but they have these deals happening all month long:

Up to 40% off with appliance special buys and instantly save up to an extra $500. (Details: $50 off 2 appliances, $100 off 3 appliances, $200 off 4 appliances, $300 off 5 appliances, $500 off 6 appliances) Valid until Nov. 30.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s will have 25% off their artificial Christmas trees and ornaments

40% off appliances

Up to $500 Lowe’s gift card when you buy 2 or more select major appliances of $396 or more. Must buy 6 or more appliances for $500 gift card. Will receive a $100 gift card with 3 appliance purchase

Save $100 on Kobalt 24-Volt Max Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit (includes battery and charger) for $119

Dremel 28-piece 3000 Series Variable-speed multipurpose rotary tool kit with hard case for $49

25% off all rugs

10-50% off select grills

Porter Cable 8-tool 20-volt MAX Lthium Ion Cordless Combo kit with Soft Case for $349, was $499

HITACHI 6-tool 18-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Combo kit with soft case for $299, was $499

Hitachi 15-amp 10-in jobsite table saw is $299, was $479

DeWALT 10-tool 20-volt MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Combo kit with soft cases for $599, was $799

Dyson V6 Animal cordless bagless stick vacuum for $249, was $499

iRobot Roomba 614 Robotic vacuum for $249, was $375

Outlets of Maui

Black Friday shopping begins at midnight on Friday, Nov. 24, at the Outlets of Maui with the first-ever pajama jam.

Customers can take a nap after their Thanksgiving feast and head over to the Outlets of Maui, in their pajamas, for 65% off regular retail prices, including best-of-season-sales and limited-time-only discounts on an array of holiday gift items throughout the night.

The first 200 pajama-wearing shoppers will receive a free Swag bag filled with a variety of complimentary gift items, coupons and exclusive discounts courtesy of stores including Tommy Hilfiger, HIC, Skechers, ABC Stores, Hilo Hattie Outlet, Pi Artisan Pizzeria, Keoni’s Hotlava and Maika’i Woods.

The Midnight Madness Pajama Jam Swag Bag Give-Away will begin at the Banyan Tree Courtyard at midnight.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

All stores at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

There will be a live radio remote at Center Court Stage with Maui’s own Hawaiian Home Boy, Shane Kahalehau of KPOA from 6 to 9 a.m., which will include an exclusive QKC gift giveaway to the first 500 shoppers, door prizes, entertainment and more.

“Black Friday will be absolutely irresistible with great deals and giveaways”, says Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “Get a head start on your holiday shopping, support our local businesses and their employees – our family and friends”, says Rojas.

Thanksgiving Day Hours at QKC are as follows:

Bath & Body Works – 6 p.m. to midnight

Ben Franklin – 6 p.m. to midnight

Bird of Paradise Spa – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Claire’s – 6 p.m. to midnight

Forever 21 – 6 p.m. through Friday 9 p.m.

Fun Factory – 10 a.m. to midnight

Gamestop – 4 to 10 p.m.

Hot Topic – 6 p.m. to midnight

Jeans Warehouse – 5 p.m. to midnight

Journey’s – 6 p.m. to midnight

Koho Grill and Bar – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Local Motion – 8 p.m. to midnight

Macy’s – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

One Eight Board Shop – 8 p.m. to midnight

Sears – 6 p.m. to midnight

Shades of Maui – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Shapers – 8 p.m. to midnight

Starbucks – 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maui Mall

Maui Mall will open it’s “Ice Skating in Paradise” outdoor rink on Black Friday. The rink will be open daily through Dec. 17, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Whalers Village

Click here to see store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday at Whalers Village.

Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea will launch “Holidays at The Shops” on Black Friday.

The first 250 customers arriving at 9:30 a.m. on Black Friday will receive a Free Gift Bag full of discounts and offers from the merchants. Shoppers can pick up bags on the upper level near lululemon.

At 10 a.m., Santa will arrive with Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Hawaii, Maui Chapter at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf entrance.

Guests will be able to visit Santa from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. Many shoppers will also receive a special cookie from Honolulu Cookie Company (while supplies last).

From 11 a.m. to noon, shoppers can enjoy a hula performance by Manutea Nui E. There will also be island wood carving, ukulele lessons and pau hana until 6 p.m.

Also starting Nov. 24, shoppers that spend $300 at The Shops will receive a free commemorative holiday ornament. The offer will be valid until Dec. 31, 2017.

All Safeway locations on Maui will be open until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving

All Foodland locations on Maui will be open until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. All 24-hour Foodland locations will re-open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. All non 24-hour stores will open at their normal time on Friday, Nov. 24.