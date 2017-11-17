Black Friday Specials, Deals and Hours on MauiNikki Schenfeld · November 17, 2017, 4:46 PM HST (Updated November 17, 2017, 6:14 PM) · 2 Comments
The busiest shopping week of the year is almost here. Some Black Friday sales have already kicked off but some of the best deals are going to be available only on Nov. 24.
Most retailers are allowing buyers to shop online and pickup at the store to avoid the lines and madness, however, some of the deals below are marked with a *, meaning the deal is a doorbuster and the buyer must be at the store for the steep discounted price.
Best Buy is taking the lead this year with the most discounts for electronics. Target comes in next offering great doorbuster discounts and even giving buyers gift cards up to $300 with select purchases. Sears is also great for discounts on mattresses and electronics, the line at Sears tends to be shorter than Target on Maui. Macy’s is already offering their Black Friday discounts and will be your go-to place for kitchen and clothing items and Walmart is your best bet for kids toys this year. Costco has the best prices for bundle kits on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and cameras.
Best Buy is offering free shipping, including to Maui, but they do add a small sales tax to the final purchase.
TVs
The best TV deal according to Black Friday ads is at Best Buy for the Sharp 50″ Class LED 2160 Smart 4k Ultra HD TV Roku for $180* (Reg. price $500). Saving buyers 64% off the regular price. However, buyers must be present at Best Buy for the deal, so if you’ll be on O’ahu, you’re in luck.
Maui buyers can buy the Sony 60″ Class LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for $600, which is $400 off the regular price, at bestbuy.com with free shipping.
Next up is the Samsung 65″ Flat 4k UHD TV available at Target for $850* (Reg. price $1,300), a savings of 34.6%.
Walmart will have the Samsung 65″ Class Curved 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV available for $998 (Reg. price $1298), for a savings of 23%.
Lowe’s will have the Samsung 40″ LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $330 (Reg. price $499), for a 33.87% savings.
Target will also have the LG 55″ Class 2160p 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $500* (Reg. price $700). A saving of 28.57%.
Other great Walmart Black Friday TV discounts:
- Sharp 55″ Class 4K Smart TV for $298
- Vizio 43″ Class 1080p TV for $198
- Samsung 32″ Class TV for $158
- Samsung 40″ 4K Smart TV for $328
- Samsung 58″ 4K Smart TV for $598
- Samsung 65″ Curved 4K Smart TV for $998
Target TV Deals worth noting, but you must be at the store for the discount.
- Samsung 49″ 4K Ultra HD Samsung TV for $430*
- Samsung 58″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $650*
- Samsung 65″ 4K Ultra HD Samsung TV for $850*
- LG 55″ 4K Ultra HD TV for $500*
- TCL 49″ 4K Ultra HD Roku High Dynamic Range Smart TV for $350*
- Westinghouse 55″ 4K Smart UHD TV for $250*
Headphones/Speakers
Pick up Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio2 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones at Bestbuy.com and Target for $160 (Reg. price $380). A saving of 60%.
Target will have the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones for $240 ($60 saving) plus you’ll get a free $30 Target gift card
iLive Alexa Voice Bluetooth Speaker at OfficeMax for $40 (Reg. price $80)
Sony Playstation 4
- PlayStation 4 1TB Console at Costco for $190
- PlayStation 4 1TB Console at Walmart, Target* and Bestbuy.com for $200
- PlayStation 4 Console with Call of Duty WWII and Destiny 2 (PS4) at Costco for $290
- Playstation 4 GranTurismo Sport VR Bundle (includes camera, headset and GT Sport game) at Walmart for $300
- Xbox One S 500GB Console at Bestbuy.com for $190
- Xbox One S 500GB at Walmart for $189
- Xbox One S 500GB at Target* for $190 but you’ll also get a $25 gift card
- Xbox One S Bundle (comes with two controllers, 3-month game pass) at Costco for $220
- Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for $230 at Best Buy
- Xbox One S Bundle with Madden 18 and NBA 2K18 (also includes two controllers and a 3-month game pass) for $300 at Costco
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Aluminum Case Sport Band at Target for $180 (Reg. price $250)
- Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $199 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 1 for $70 Off (pay $179-$229 depending on the model) at Macy’s
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $330 at Target
Target*, Best Buy and Walmart are selling the Google home mini for $29. Walmart has a $25 gift card that effectively brings the price down to $4, while Target and Best Buy have a $10 gift card. Walmart also has the larger Google Home speaker (normally $129) for $79, with a $25 gift card.
Looking for wireless speakers for the beach or pool?
JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker can be found at Target* and Macy’s for $90, or grab the JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $150 at Bestbuy.com, for a $150 saving. Best Buy will also have the Insignia™ Portable Wireless Speaker available for $10 (Reg. price $40).
Smartphones
The Apple iPhone is rarely discounted, but the big three retailers all have Black Friday specials, with Walmart offering a $300 gift card for purchasers of the new iPhone X ($999), 8 and 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus with a two-year leasing deal.
Target and Best Buy’s deal is for the new 8 and 8 Plus only, with a $250 and $200 gift card, respectively. Walmart and Target say for this deal, you’ll need to come into the store to complete and activate it, but Best Buy will allow for online shopping.
Best Buy and Walmart both have the $300 gift card offer for the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note8 phones.
GoPro HERO5
- GoPro HERO5 Black 4K Action Camera with Remote for $350 at Best Buy, plus you’ll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase
- GoPro HERO5 Black from Target* for $350 plus you’ll get a $50 gift card
- GoPro Hero 5 Session bundle with head strap and 16 GB SD card at Target* for $250 (regularly $340)
Best Buy
Best Buy Online and In-Store Deals begin at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and run to 1 a.m. Best Buy will open again at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
Other Noteable Black Friday deals at Bestbuy.com
- Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook Intel Celeron 2GB Memory 16GB eMMC Flash Memory in black for $108, ($80 saving)
- Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook Intel Celeron 4GB Memory 32 GB eMMC Flash Memory in Metallic Black for $129, ($80 saving)
- Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop with Intel Core i5 and 8GB Memory with 2TB Hard Drive for $387, ($170 saving)
- Apple iPad mini 4 for $275, ($125 off the original price)
- Microsoft Surface Pro Core M with Black Type Cover in Platinum for $629, ($370 saving)
- KitchenAid KV25G0XER Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer in Empire Red for $200, saving you $325
- Apple – MacBook Air® (Latest Model) 13.3″ Display with 8GB Memory and 256GB Flash Storage for $1,060, a $200 saving
- iPad Pro (10.5 inch) save up to $150
- Beats wireless starting at $100
- Apple TV 4K 32GB for $180
- Up to 40% off appliance deals plus a $100 gift card with purchase of two or more major appliances totaling $999 and up.
- Keurig K50 classic series coffeemaker in black for $60
- Nutri Ninja 72 oz. blender duo with Auto IQ in black/silver for $100
- iRobot Roomba 690 app controlled robot vacuum for $275
- Select Dyson floor care products
Amazon (along with all the other major retailers) will add new deals every day leading up to Black Friday, so be sure to check our list of all the Black Friday deals available online all week for the latest and greatest offers.
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $898 (Save $300)
- iRobot Roomba 690 WiFi-Enabled Robot Vacuum for $275 (Save $100)
- Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console + Playstation VR Headset for $550 (Save $137)
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit for $150 (Save $99)
- Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker for $80 (Save $70)
Walmart
Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m on Thanksgiving night at Walmart.
Notable Walmart Black Friday Deals:
- Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con for $299
- HP Touch Laptop for $249
- Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook 3, 4GB Memory, 16GB SSD for $120
- HP Touch 11.6″ Chromebook for $179
- Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Florida Speedway Mega Garage for $25
- Ground Breakerz 3-Pack Trucks for $30
- Batman vs Superman Ultimate Batcave Playset for $50
- Wish I Was Kitchen Playset for $15
- Just Play Doc McStuffins Plastic Toy Hospital Care Cart for $25
- Shopkins Season 8 World Vacation Airplane Playset for $20
- John Deere Gator XUV 12-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On for $298
- Disney Frozen 12-Volt Ride-On Sleigh for $198
- GMC Sierra Blackout Series Truck 6-Volt Battery-Powered Ride-On for $98
- Primo Hot & Cold Water Dispenser for $74
- Mainstays Barstools 3-Pack for $50
- Better Homes and Gardens 23-Piece Gadget and Utensil Set for $9.88 (Reg. price $50)
- Promark P70 GPS Drone for $99 (Reg. price $180)
Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night for six hours of sales. Target will close at midnight before opening again at a 6 a.m. on Friday morning for more sales. Black Friday deals will be available on Target.com the morning of Thanksgiving with free shipping on all orders. Target is also offering these deals online so you can pickup in store but excludes doorbusters which are marked *. If you spend $50 or more at Target on Black Friday, you’ll also get 20% off one shopping trip between Nov. 28 – Dec. 10.
- HP 11.6″ Convertible Chromebook for $219*
- urBeats headphones for $50*
- My Size Elena, Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel or Belle doll for $50*
- Barbie Big Box for $30*
- New Bright 1:10-scale R/C Armadillo truck for $50*
- Electric ride-ons 6V BMW motorcycle or Kid Trax Custom Coupe for $85*
- Graco Milestone convertible car seat for $175
- VTech digital video baby monitor for $90*
- Canon Rebel for $450, $300 off
- iPad Pro (10.5 in) for $530, regularly $650
- iPad 32GB for $250, regularly $330
- iPad mini 4 for $400
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Purifying fan for $250*
- Ninja Professional kitchen system for $100*
- Rachael Ray 14-pc. porcelain enamel, aluminum nonstick cookware set for $90*
- iRobots $275*, regularly $375
- HexBug R/C Robot BattleBots Arena for $50*
- Dyson vacuum $250
- DJI Spark Mini Drone for $399
Sears
Sears will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and will re-open for Black Friday hours between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.
After 2 p.m., Black Friday items will go up in price.
Sears is promoting 10-50% off everything until Saturday, Nov. 25, with up to 40% off applicances.
Top applicances deals include Kenmore French door refrigerator for $900, regularly $1,900. The price will increase to $950 after 2 p.m. on Black Friday.
Another applicance Doorbuster includes 52% off Kenmore 4.5-cu. ft washer and 7.3 cu. ft. dryer, available for $450each. Prices will increase to $500 after 2 p.m. Black Friday.
Doorbusters include $50 for all DieHard industrial boots (regularly $105), Craftsman 320-pc mechanic tool set for $150, and Roebuck jeans for $10.
- Save 54% on Kenmore 5-burner range, regularly $850, on sale for $390.
- $40 for 7-ft Alpine Balsam Fir tree, originally $140
- $350 each for Kenmore washer and dryer, originally $720
- Up to 50% off tools
- Save $415 on the Craftsman 41-inch 12-drawer heavy-duty ball-bearing tool chest for $300
- Save $210 on Craftsman 450-piece mechanic tool set which will be $190
- 60% off handbags
- 40% off men’s and women’s fragrance sets
- 60% off kid’s sleepwear and dresswear
- Up to 80% off fine jewlery
- Pillows starting at $2
- Buy one get one free bath towels
- Up to 70% off luggage
- Nutribullets for $60
- Up to 60% off top brand mattresses including Serta, Sealy, Beautyrest, Tempur-pedic, iComfort, and Stearns and Foster
Macy’s
Macy’s Thanksgiving hours are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and they will open again at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with deals lasting until 1 p.m.
Once the ad is released, you’ll get a $10 off coupon for a purchase of $25 or more and a $20 off a purchase of $50 or more.
- In-Store Only Deals:
- Black & Decker RC516 16-Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer $8 (After $12 Mail-in Rebate)
- Bella Toaster Oven 4 Slice Capacity $8 (After $12 Mail-in Rebate)
- Bella 5 Qt. Programmable Polished Stainless Steel Slow Cooker for $8
- $50 off Vitamix blenders
- Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor, Mega Kitchen System for $130
- Crux 10″ Copper Titanium Frypan $10 (After $10 Mail-In Rebate)
- Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set for $90
- Culinary Science by Martha Stewart Collection 14-Pc. Cookware Set for $150
- Crux 12-Pc. Copper Titanium Cookware Set for $70
- AQ Textiles Devon 4-Pc Sheet & Pillowcase Sets Collection for $30
- All 3-piece reversible comforter sets are $18
- All 7-piece reversible comforter sets are $44
- 70% off memory foam pillows and toppers
- 70% off throws
- 70% off all down pillows
- 65% off Hotel Collection
Costco
Costco is closed on Thanksgiving Day and will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.
- Acer 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook (4GB Memory 32GB Storage) for $200
- HP Pavilion 15.6″ 1080p Touchscreen Windows 10 Professional Laptop for $800
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera 2 Lens Bundle for $450
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera 2 Lens Bundle for $500
Office Max
Office Max will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Home Depot won’t release their ad until Sunday, Nov. 19, but they have these deals happening all month long:
Up to 40% off with appliance special buys and instantly save up to an extra $500. (Details: $50 off 2 appliances, $100 off 3 appliances, $200 off 4 appliances, $300 off 5 appliances, $500 off 6 appliances) Valid until Nov. 30.
Lowe’s
Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
- Lowe’s will have 25% off their artificial Christmas trees and ornaments
- 40% off appliances
- Up to $500 Lowe’s gift card when you buy 2 or more select major appliances of $396 or more. Must buy 6 or more appliances for $500 gift card. Will receive a $100 gift card with 3 appliance purchase
- Save $100 on Kobalt 24-Volt Max Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit (includes battery and charger) for $119
- Dremel 28-piece 3000 Series Variable-speed multipurpose rotary tool kit with hard case for $49
- 25% off all rugs
- 10-50% off select grills
- Porter Cable 8-tool 20-volt MAX Lthium Ion Cordless Combo kit with Soft Case for $349, was $499
- HITACHI 6-tool 18-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Combo kit with soft case for $299, was $499
- Hitachi 15-amp 10-in jobsite table saw is $299, was $479
- DeWALT 10-tool 20-volt MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Combo kit with soft cases for $599, was $799
- Dyson V6 Animal cordless bagless stick vacuum for $249, was $499
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robotic vacuum for $249, was $375
Outlets of Maui
Black Friday shopping begins at midnight on Friday, Nov. 24, at the Outlets of Maui with the first-ever pajama jam.
Customers can take a nap after their Thanksgiving feast and head over to the Outlets of Maui, in their pajamas, for 65% off regular retail prices, including best-of-season-sales and limited-time-only discounts on an array of holiday gift items throughout the night.
The first 200 pajama-wearing shoppers will receive a free Swag bag filled with a variety of complimentary gift items, coupons and exclusive discounts courtesy of stores including Tommy Hilfiger, HIC, Skechers, ABC Stores, Hilo Hattie Outlet, Pi Artisan Pizzeria, Keoni’s Hotlava and Maika’i Woods.
The Midnight Madness Pajama Jam Swag Bag Give-Away will begin at the Banyan Tree Courtyard at midnight.
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
All stores at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
There will be a live radio remote at Center Court Stage with Maui’s own Hawaiian Home Boy, Shane Kahalehau of KPOA from 6 to 9 a.m., which will include an exclusive QKC gift giveaway to the first 500 shoppers, door prizes, entertainment and more.
“Black Friday will be absolutely irresistible with great deals and giveaways”, says Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “Get a head start on your holiday shopping, support our local businesses and their employees – our family and friends”, says Rojas.
Thanksgiving Day Hours at QKC are as follows:
- Bath & Body Works – 6 p.m. to midnight
Ben Franklin – 6 p.m. to midnight
Bird of Paradise Spa – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Claire’s – 6 p.m. to midnight
Forever 21 – 6 p.m. through Friday 9 p.m.
Fun Factory – 10 a.m. to midnight
Gamestop – 4 to 10 p.m.
Hot Topic – 6 p.m. to midnight
Jeans Warehouse – 5 p.m. to midnight
Journey’s – 6 p.m. to midnight
Koho Grill and Bar – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Local Motion – 8 p.m. to midnight
Macy’s – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
One Eight Board Shop – 8 p.m. to midnight
Sears – 6 p.m. to midnight
Shades of Maui – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Shapers – 8 p.m. to midnight
Starbucks – 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Maui Mall
Maui Mall will open it’s “Ice Skating in Paradise” outdoor rink on Black Friday. The rink will be open daily through Dec. 17, from 3 to 9 p.m.
Whalers Village
Click here to see store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday at Whalers Village.
Shops at Wailea
The Shops at Wailea will launch “Holidays at The Shops” on Black Friday.
The first 250 customers arriving at 9:30 a.m. on Black Friday will receive a Free Gift Bag full of discounts and offers from the merchants. Shoppers can pick up bags on the upper level near lululemon.
At 10 a.m., Santa will arrive with Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Hawaii, Maui Chapter at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf entrance.
Guests will be able to visit Santa from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. Many shoppers will also receive a special cookie from Honolulu Cookie Company (while supplies last).
From 11 a.m. to noon, shoppers can enjoy a hula performance by Manutea Nui E. There will also be island wood carving, ukulele lessons and pau hana until 6 p.m.
Also starting Nov. 24, shoppers that spend $300 at The Shops will receive a free commemorative holiday ornament. The offer will be valid until Dec. 31, 2017.
All Safeway locations on Maui will be open until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving
All Foodland locations on Maui will be open until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. All 24-hour Foodland locations will re-open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. All non 24-hour stores will open at their normal time on Friday, Nov. 24.
