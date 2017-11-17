Rescue crews were unable to revive a man who was snorkeling in South Maui waters when he reportedly experienced a medical emergency.

The incident was reported at 12:53 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at the ʻĀhihi-Kinaʻu Natural Area Reserve.

The 56-year-old man from Portland, Oregon was reportedly snorkeling at the bay with a friend when he reportedly began to feel ill.

Fire officials say they both swam back to shore and the friend went to call for help. When he returned with lifeguards the man was unresponsive and without a pulse.

According to department reports, ocean safety lifeguards arrived at 1:04 p.m. and found an unresponsive man on shore and began CPR on the victim. Paramedics and firefighters arrived shortly after and continued with CPR and advanced life-saving measures; however, despite all efforts the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ocean safety lifeguards from Mākena State Park and a fire crew and paramedic crew from Wailea responded to the incident.